Florida high school massacre suspect wants mental health experts names sealed

He is charged with killing 17 at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School last year

The suspect in last year’s Florida high school massacre will be back in court as his attorneys try to prevent prosecutors from learning the mental health experts they are consulting.

Attorneys for Nikolas Cruz will argue Tuesday that the names of the mental health experts who visit him in jail shouldn’t be disclosed.

They say they are not required to tell prosecutors which experts they are consulting and don’t have to say which will testify until 20 days before Cruz’s trial next year. They said it would be unfair if prosecutors can learn the experts through jail visitor logs.

Cruz is charged with killing 17 at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School last year. His attorneys have said he would plead guilty for a life sentence. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.

READ MORE: Year after Parkland school shooting massacre, 17 victims remembered

The Associated Press

