Meghan Lorenzon and her spouse Brent Petkus, as Lorenzon earns the title of eight millionth cruise ship passenger to visit the Victoria terminal. (Courtesy Greater Victoria Harbour Authority)

Florida woman celebrated as eight millionth passenger to Victoria’s cruise ship terminal

Greater Victoria Harbour Authority marks the occasion with Lekwungen Dancers, gifts, tours

A newlywed marked a milestone as the eight millionth to the Victoria Cruise Ship Terminal at Ogden Point Friday afternoon.

Meghan Lorenzon and her spouse Brent Petkus arrived on the Norwegian Joy, welcomed by Lekwungen Dancers at Pier A South. Lorenzon, of Florida, was celebrated during a short ceremony before the couple was whisked away for a tour of the city. The couple were provided with the option of a Victoria Pedi-cab tour to downtown and Afternoon Tea at Fairmont Empress or a coach tour to The Butchart Gardens.

In addition, GVHA presented the couple with a gift basket of Victoria and Vancouver Island region produced items.

READ ALSO: First cruise ship of the season docks in Victoria

“Each million-passenger milestone is a significant moment for any port of call, and we’re excited to welcome our eight millionth passenger this early in our 2019 season,” said Lindsay Gaunt, director, cruise development for the Greater Victoria Harbour Authority. “We’ve worked with our local partners to ensure that the passenger and their spouse are able to choose from a selection of experiences to enjoy the best of the city during their visit.”

As Canada’s busiest cruise port of call, the Victoria Cruise Ship Terminal at Ogden Point will welcome more than 260 calls and 700,000 passengers throughout the 2019 season. The full cruise schedule is available at www.gvha.ca.

The Norwegian Joy, sister ship to the Norwegian Bliss and celebrating her inaugural season in Victoria, is 333 m long and carries 3,883 passengers. Features of the ship include the Norwegian Joy Speedway, a two-level go-kart race track; outdoor laser tag; Galaxy Pavilion VR and 4D theatre; mini golf, and an aqua park.

The harbour authority expects the terminal will welcome its 10 millionth passenger by 2021.


