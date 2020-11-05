People line up to get an annual flu shot at a pharmacy in Ottawa on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

People line up to get an annual flu shot at a pharmacy in Ottawa on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Flu shot demand up and getting more supply won’t be easy, feds say

Federal public health agency increased its order by almost 25 per cent this year to 13.9 million doses

The Public Health Agency of Canada is working with suppliers to order more doses of flu vaccine but success will depend heavily on whether other countries ordered more than they can use.

Public health officials and politicians are asking “every” Canadian to get vaccinated against influenza so that hospitals overwhelmed by COVID-19 don’t also get hit with a flu-season tsunami.

That request led to soaring demand in many provinces including Ontario, which has asked the federal government to try to get more doses.

The federal public health agency, which orders flu shots for the provinces based on their requests, increased its order by almost 25 per cent this year to 13.9 million doses — for a population of 37 million people.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said earlier this week the government will “ensure that we’re going to have enough flu vaccine for everyone,” but making good on that promise won’t be easy.

The federal public health agency says the vaccine is not usually produced after October and any more doses for Canada will need to be sourced from countries that had extra, or the possibility that batches made for Canada ended up producing more than expected.

READ MORE: Some Canadians won’t get the flu shot because they haven’t gotten COVID-19: poll

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Coronavirusflu season

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Victoria police locate high-risk’ missing youth
Next story
Vancouver Island local governments consult with experts on climate change planning

Just Posted

Fire crews from the Highlands and Langford joined forces to rescue a dog that fell down a cliff in Gowlland Tod Provincial Park. (Highlands Fire Rescue/Facebook)
Highlands, Langford firefighters rescue dog from 60-foot gully in Gowlland Tod Provincial Park

Third dog rescued from same area in past year, fire chief says

Victoria will allocate $2,812.50 to an already existing program to help fund transit tickets for people sheltering outdoors. (Black Press Media file photo)
Victoria funds bus fare for unhoused community for next three months

City will allocate up to $2,812.50 to the already existing program

In March 2020, more than 1,500 people were homeless in Victoria, according to a survey by the Greater Victoria Coalition to End Homelessness. (Black Press Media file photo)
Housing, homelessness and affordability top concerns in Greater Victoria: Vital Signs report

2020 report sees drop in ratings for housing, newcomer opportunities

After multiple sweeps of the building, emergency crews determined that it was safe for construction workers to return inside. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff)
UPDATE: Construction site given all clear after Hazmat finds nothing

Workers evacuated after feeling burning in their noses and throats

Dr. Richard Stanwick, Island Health chief medical officer, speaks from the Victoria police headquarters on Nov. 5. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)
Victoria police seize fentanyl potent enough to kill more than half of Vancouver Island

Extreme concentrations a troublesome development in the ongoing opioid crisis: health officer

A woman wears a mask to protect herself against COVID-19 as he walks past trees turning colour in Vancouver, B.C., Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. breaks records with 425 new COVID-19 cases; test positivity rate of 3.8%

Nearly 3,400 active cases in B.C. currently

(Black Press Media file photo)
POLL: Have you started your Christmas shopping?

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas. OK, no it’s not,… Continue reading

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information.
Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Nov. 4

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry head to their daily update on the COVID-19 pandemic, B.C. legislature, April 15, 2020. (B.C. government)
Additional visits to senior care homes coming, B.C.’s top doctor says

Seniors Advocate recommends more family access

Summer weather conditions near Mount Klitsa in the Alberni Valley. (News Bulletin file photo)
Vancouver Island local governments consult with experts on climate change planning

Community resilience summit happening online Nov. 6

Commissioner Austin Cullen, back centre, listens to introductions before opening statements at the Cullen Commission of Inquiry into Money Laundering in British Columbia, in Vancouver, on Monday, February 24, 2020. A former RCMP officer described by his lawyer as a whistleblower for investigating organized crime in casinos is scheduled to testify today at an inquiry into money laundering in British Columbia. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Inquiry hears players stayed away from B.C. casinos after organized-crime arrests

B.C. launched inquiry after reports illegal cash was helping fuel real estate, luxury car and gambling

People line up to get an annual flu shot at a pharmacy in Ottawa on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Flu shot demand up and getting more supply won’t be easy, feds say

Federal public health agency increased its order by almost 25 per cent this year to 13.9 million doses

B.C. Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson, B.C. NDP leader John Horgan and B.C. Greens leader Sonia Furstenau. (Black Press Media)
Mail-in ballots could shift outcomes in tight B.C. election contests

Final count begins Friday for 662,000 votes province-wide

People wear face masks as they walk along a street in Montreal, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Canada updates COVID-19 guidelines to include airborne transmission, following U.S., WHO

New information was updated after top doctor recommended triple-layer masks

Most Read