Flu shot fraud charges West Shore resident for non-existent appointments

Police are warning people to watch out for flu shot frauds after a West Shore resident was tricked into paying for two non-existent appointments.

The resident said they received an email from what appeared to be London Drugs Colwood encouraging them to book their flu shots. Following up with the link in the email, the person booked two appointments at $50 each. When they attended the pharmacy for their shots, they were told it was a fraud and several other customers had also fallen victim.

The person contacted police on Jan. 25 to inform them of the fraud and were able to cancel their credit card and avoid charges.

West Shore RCMP is advising that people visit the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre for a list of common frauds and how to protect against them.

Colwoodflu seasonfraudWest ShoreWestshore RCMP