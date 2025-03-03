Flu spike drives respiratory outbreaks in B.C. Interior health facilities

Influenza cases have been increasing in recent weeks province-wide

A flu season that's showing no signs of slowing down is driving a surge in respiratory infection outbreaks at Interior Health facilities.

Close to a dozen respiratory infection outbreaks have been declared at facilities within the Interior Health region in the last two weeks.

Dr. Fatemeh Sabet, a medical health officer for Interior Health, told Black Press Media these outbreaks are a reflection of high levels of influenza being seen across the region and the province as a whole.

"We are at the middle of the respiratory outbreak and we definitely continue to see an elevated rate of influenza," Sabet said Friday.

The medical health officer said influenza levels have been increasing in recent weeks and continue to rise. She said spikes in influenza cases started a few months ago with a slower increase but for the past month, there has been a "rapid" increase of cases.

The respiratory season typically runs from October to early May, though it varies year to year. Sabet said the number of flu cases this year is still comparable to previous years, "but we are seeing a definite spike in the number of influenza cases" currently.

Sabet says the best thing people can do as this flu season continues to ramp up is to get the vaccine.

"Being vaccinated is the most important protective factor that we have to protect ourselves and people around us against getting infected," she said.

When sick, to prevent spreading the infection, she recommends staying home and avoiding people who are vulnerable to severe symptoms of infection, following "respiratory etiquette" by covering coughs, and wearing masks when social distancing isn't possible. Vulnerable people include elderly individuals and very young children, pregnant individuals and people with weakened immune systems. In general, people should also avoid touching their face, especially eyes, mouth and nose, regularly wash hands, and open windows for better ventilation.

As of the end of January, more than 1.3 million flu vaccines have been administered over the past year in B.C., and Sabet said about 25 per cent of the population in the Interior Health region has gotten the shot, which is comparable to past years.

Flu vaccines have different levels of efficacy each flu season, and Sabet said this year's vaccine is proving to be "very effective in preventing specifically serious outcomes of infection." She said the data shows the current vaccine has prevented 50 per cent of visits to healthcare facilities for influenza.

Other respiratory infections are proliferating throughout the province but are showing signs of slowing down. Sabet said RSV is currently at a high level of cases but is starting to show some signs of decrease. Meanwhile, COVID-19 cases are low and stable at this point.

Sabet also cautioned that cases of measles — among the most transmissible infections — have been increasing worldwide of late, including in the U.S. and some Canadian provinces.

"Fortunately, we have a very robust immunization program and we have a good immunization rate for measles," she said.

"However, there are still individuals who are not immunized and with this increase in the activity in some countries and in some areas, it is very important for everyone to get their immunization records checked and get updated for their vaccines, especially if they are going to have travels or particularly before international travels."