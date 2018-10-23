Fog in Victoria affects at least four airlines

Oct. 23 is the fourth day in last week fog has cancelled flights

Heavy fog continues to roll into Victoria this morning, delaying or cancelling more than 10 flights out of the city.

On Oct. 23, Harbour Air’s flight schedule shows six flights to Vancouver Harbour before noon were cancelled due to weather. A flight at 12:30 p.m. could also face weather-related delays.

Helijet International Inc has also cancelled flights between Victoria and Vancouver on Oct. 23. It’s the fourth day in the past week that flight schedules has been affected by fog on Vancouver Island after delays and cancellations on Oct.19, 20 and 21.

READ MORE: See your great fog images from across Greater Victoria

At the Victoria International Airport, four flights were cancelled on Tuesday morning.

BC Ferries sailings haven’t been affected by the fog, because of the radar they use aboard their vessels, said BC Ferries spokesperson Deborah Marshall.

READ MORE: Small airline to make 12-minute international flights out of Victoria

@KeiliBartlett
keili.bartlett@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
West Shore RCMP seizes Camp Namegans’ U-Haul truck
Next story
Gery Lemon adds woman’s perspective to View Royal council

Just Posted

Very Good Butchers to appear on Dragons’ Den

Victoria-based vegan company will star in Nov. 29 episode

Robbery suspects who rammed Sooke police car still at large

Cube van found abandoned in East Sooke

Fog in Victoria affects at least four airlines

Oct. 23 is the fourth day in last week fog has cancelled flights

Athlete who survived head-on collision offers GameChanger award for women

Victoria woman competed in an Ironman two years after doctors told her she wouldn’t walk

PHOTOS: Bear fishes for salmon in Goldstream Park

Each fall thousands of vistors head to the park to watch the annual salmon spawn

Canada Post strikes leaves small shops in the lurch as holidays approach: CFIB

Rotating strikes began in Victoria, Edmonton, Halifax and Windsor

Pipeline opponents blast Trans Mountain re-approval plan

Environmental advocates, First Nations leaders say NEB review has same flaws as it had before

Opioid crisis may be shortening British Columbians’ life expectancy: report

Canada among healthiest wealthy countries, but 8,000 overdose deaths since 2016 are causing concern

Duncan mountaintop war monument “desecrated” by 4x4s

Senior dismayed to find off-road vehicles parked with tires on cairn

Delivery of cannabis could be impacted by postal strike

BC Liquor Distribution Branch look at alternative third-party delivery services

Local businesses that go above and beyond honoured at annual gala

Better Business Bureau of Vancouver Island Torch Awards go Nov. 2 at the Union Club

UPDATE: Simultaneous shooting at ferry terminal “a first” for police watchdog

Suspect shot by police in Nanaimo as he was in the act of taking his own life

Around the BCHL: Chilliwack Chiefs snag spot in CJHL national rankings

Around the BCHL is a look at what’s happening in the BCHL and the junior A world.

Rural regions get priority for B.C. referendum mail-out

Ballot security measures aim to protect against voter fraud

Most Read