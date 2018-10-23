Fog in Victoria affects at least four airlines

Oct. 23 is the fourth day in last week fog has cancelled flights

Heavy fog continues to roll into Victoria this morning, delaying or cancelling more than 10 flights out of the city.

On Oct. 23, Harbour Air’s flight schedule shows six flights to Vancouver Harbour before noon were cancelled due to weather. A flight at 12:30 p.m. could also face weather-related delays.

Due to fog in Victoria, we are operating with delays and possible diversions. For information, please call us at 1.800.665.4354. All Nanaimo flights are currently operating as scheduled. — Helijet Intl Inc (@Helijet) October 23, 2018

Helijet International Inc has also cancelled flights between Victoria and Vancouver on Oct. 23. It’s the fourth day in the past week that flight schedules has been affected by fog on Vancouver Island after delays and cancellations on Oct.19, 20 and 21.

At the Victoria International Airport, four flights were cancelled on Tuesday morning.

BC Ferries sailings haven’t been affected by the fog, because of the radar they use aboard their vessels, said BC Ferries spokesperson Deborah Marshall.

