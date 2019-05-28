West My Friend, from Victoria, who will be one of the main main performances at the festival. (Courtesy of Folk ‘n Fiddle Festival)

Folk ‘N Fiddle Fest announces free concerts this week

Sidney concerts scheduled Thursday through Saturday

With Folk ‘N Fiddle Fest due to hit Sidney this weekend, organizers are throwing a number of free community concerts to complement the main program.

“Everybody can be a part of Folk ‘N Fiddle Fest if they would like to be, we want to make it as inclusive as possible and really celebrate our community,” says artistic director, Nellie Quinn.

“We have lots of wonderful local talent and they are featured in the concerts

The Sweet Low Down, from Victoria, kick off the free concerts at the Sidney Bandshell on Thursday, May 30 from 5 – 6 p.m.

The following evening, at the same time and venue, Pierre Schryer and Adam Dobres perform.

“There is going to be a secret big artist who will be at the festival, who will be appearing at that concert,” says Quinn enigmatically.

Additionally, Irish dancers will feature at this event.

On Saturday, the town will ring to music as a series of new artists will perform from 10:30 a.m., every hour , until 11 p.m.

Cape Breton fiddler Troy MacGillivray will also be performing at Quince Coffee at 10:30 a.m.

Quinn says Saturday will be a celebration of music and a fun family atmosphere, with a Youth Stage, food trucks and vendors offering their wares.

Just out of town, bored travellers will be serenaded by West My Friend and Coastline at Victoria International Airport on Thursday, May 30, from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. and June 1, 11:30 a.m. onwards, respectively.

To engage youngsters in folk music, the organizers say they will also be hosting bands at the Lau Welnew Tribal School, in Brentwood Bay, earlier in the week for the school students.

Folk ‘N Fiddle Fest runs from Friday, May 31 to Saturday June 1, principally at the Mary Winspear Centre. Visit marywinspear.ca or call (250) 656-0275 to purchase tickets. For more information on different wristband options and how to access master classes, visit folknfiddle.ca.


