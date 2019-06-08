Folk troubadour joins Gettin’ Higher Choir for Victoria concert

The Gettin’ Higher Choir will perform it’s 22nd annuual Spring Benefit Concert for Mozambique on June 15 at the Alix Goolden Hall. (Black Press Media File Photo)

The 22nd annual Gettin’ Higher Choir’s (GHC) Spring Benefit Concert for Mozambique is back on June 15 at the Alix Goolden Hall in Victoria. Treating their fans to something different this year, Samara Jade, a modern folk troubadour, will join the choir on stage.

Jade, based in Port Townsend, Wash., combines folk, jazz, blues and world-fusion with intricate guitar and intimate vocals to create a unique style which fans call ‘philosopholk,’ — opening people’s hearts and minds.

June’s concert centres around the theme of ‘Songs of Hope; Songs of Home,’ something Jade feels deeply about as she’s inspired by a deep appreciation of the wonders of the natural world along with the longing to belong.

“I am excited to join the GHC for my first gig outside the U.S.,” says Jade. “I’m so inspired by the landscape around us, and what it means to feel a sense of home. I’m looking forward to weaving my songs with many voices, all pulling together to support people who have lost so much.”

GHC co-director Cathy Baker says the GHC is pleased to continue its longstanding support for communities in Mozambique in this most difficult year, while making music with Samara Jade.

“The themes of Samara’s work resonate so well with the spirit of the choir, we are just thrilled to work with her and bring her music to our audience,” says Baker.

From African folk songs to Leonard Cohen, the choir will present selections from its wide repertoire.

All proceeds from the spring concert will go to The Caia Connection, a long-standing partner charity of the Gettin’ Higher Choir. The Caia Connection is a grassroots charity based in Victoria, dedicated to raising funds and supporting health, food and education programs in Mozambique

The 2019 GHC spring concert is especially important since Cyclone Idai ravaged Mozambique and neighbouring countries earlier this spring. The cyclone devastated communities that have been long supported by Victorians through the efforts of The Caia Connection. Persistent flooding, hunger and water-borne diseases are continuing threats.

Tickets are available now, at a cost of $25 for general admission, $15 for students. Additional tax-deductible donations are welcome and can be made in advance through The Caia Connection, or in-person at the concert.

Tickets can be purchased at Ivy’s Books, Munro’s Books, James Bay Coffee and Books, Dig This, Alexander Mackie Lodge in Langford, the Alix Goolden Box Office or online at Ticketfly.