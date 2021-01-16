Follow a coast guard ship’s trip from Victoria to Halifax, through Panama Canal

A rainbow graces the departure of CCGS John Cabot as it leaves Victoria Jan. 7. (Canadian Coast Guard/Facebook)

The Canadian Coast Guard Ship John Cabot is headed for home and anyone can follow its path online.

The relatively new offshore fishery science vessel left the Port of Victoria on Jan. 7 for its expected 30-day trip of more than 17,000 kilometres to its home port in St. John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador.

The ship’s position as of Jan. 14.

The 63.4-metre vessel, delivered by Seaspan Shipyards in October 2020, is touted as among the most advanced and capable ships of its size and type in the world.

Seaspan Shipyards, the first to deliver a ship under Canada’s national shipbuilding strategy, has now delivered three large vessels in just 15 months and completed the first full class of large ships. It joins two others of its kind already in service – the CCGS Sir John Franklin, delivered in June 2019 (stationed in Victoria), and CCGS Capt. Jacques Cartier, delivered in November 2019 and stationed in Dartmouth, N.S.

The ships support scientific research through work such as performing fishing and acoustic surveys of fish and invertebrates, collecting information on the abundance and distribution of marine species, and collecting data on marine ecosystems and the impacts of human activity on fisheries resources and ecosystem health.

The Canadian Coast Guard expects to use its social media channels to document the CCGS John Cabot’s journey as it traverses the Panama Canal.

Follow the trip online at patbaywebcam.com/cabot.php.

