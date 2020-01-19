Following extensive fire damage, Four Mile Pub re-opens Monday

Four Mile House Restaurant in View Royal will be re-opening on Jan. 20, after a structure fire left significant damage back in October 2019. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)

The wait is over – the Four Mile Pub will be re-opening its doors officially on Monday, Jan. 20.

This comes nearly three months after a fire ravaged through the restaurant in October 2019, causing extensive damage.

“We’re just really excited to be back up and running and we’re thrilled to have 100 per cent of our staff come back,” said Meg Porter, spokesperson for Four Mile Pub. “We’ve had tons of support and well wishes from the community and we’re ready to have everyone back in.”

The pub had a soft opening Sunday to prepare staff for what’s to come in the following days, as they expect residents to revisit the well-known establishment. Porter added that pieces of kitchen equipment have been replaced and the restaurant feels ‘clean and refreshed’.

