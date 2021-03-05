Food awareness, seniors among Langford’s approved 2021 funding requests

New and returning community organizations to receive financial boost

Funding requests for the 2021 budget year, submitted by the Administration and Finance Committee, was approved by Langford council at the Feb. 16 meeting. (Black Press Media file photo)

Langford will include funding towards both new and returning community projects in this year’s budget.

A funding request for the 2021 budget year, submitted by the Administration and Finance Committee, was approved by Langford council at the Feb. 16 meeting.

A new request came from FED Urban Agriculture Society, which asked for $1,000 towards increasing awareness around food security through urban agriculture projects. Another new request came from the Juan de Fuca Senior Citizens association, asking for $3,000 towards installing hands-free door openers for two washrooms in the Juan de Fuca 55+ Activity Centre.

Wild Wise Sooke also sought a grant for education on coexisting with wildlife, but an amount was not identified.

The returning requests from various organizations in Langford totalled $32,000 for 2021. This was a rise compared to amount approved in 2020 for historically funded organizations, totalling at $17,750. The staff report states that approval of this year’s funding request will result in an approximate overall tax increase of .02 per cent in 2021.

For a detailed look at funding requests for the 2021 municipal budget, visit langford.ca.