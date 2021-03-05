Food awareness, seniors among Langford’s approved 2021 funding requests

Langford will include funding towards both new and returning community projects in this year’s budget.
A funding request for the 2021 budget year, submitted by the Administration and Finance Committee, was approved by Langford council at the Feb. 16 meeting.
A new request came from FED Urban Agriculture Society, which asked for $1,000 towards increasing awareness around food security through urban agriculture projects. Another new request came from the Juan de Fuca Senior Citizens association, asking for $3,000 towards installing hands-free door openers for two washrooms in the Juan de Fuca 55+ Activity Centre.
Wild Wise Sooke also sought a grant for education on coexisting with wildlife, but an amount was not identified.
The returning requests from various organizations in Langford totalled $32,000 for 2021. This was a rise compared to amount approved in 2020 for historically funded organizations, totalling at $17,750. The staff report states that approval of this year’s funding request will result in an approximate overall tax increase of .02 per cent in 2021.
For a detailed look at funding requests for the 2021 municipal budget, visit langford.ca.