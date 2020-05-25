These two varieties of iChoc vegan bars contain improperly labelled milk. (Canada Food Inspection Agency)

Food inspection agency says variety of vegan chocolate bars contains milk

The agency says the allergen alert was prompted by consumer complaints

The Canada Food Inspection Agency has issued a warning that a brand of vegan chocolate bars actually contains milk.

The agency put out the allergen alert late Sunday, saying that two varieties of iChoc vegan bars contain improperly labelled milk.

It says the affected bars are the White Vanilla Vegan bar and the Classic Vegan Bar.

The bars are advertised as being made with “rice drink” and note in the nutrition information that they may contain “trace amounts” of milk.

But the CFIA says that anyone with an allergy to milk should not consume the bars, because it could be dangerous to their health.

The agency says the allergen alert was prompted by consumer complaints and has not caused any known illnesses.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Vegan and Vegetarian

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Procession to honour Snowbirds Capt. Jennifer Casey comes to Halifax
Next story
Eight people arrested on Pandora Avenue after enforcement order issued

Just Posted

Eight people arrested on Pandora Avenue after enforcement order issued

Those living in homeless camps were given until May 20 to move indoors

Victoria society purchases addiction recovery home after year of fundraising

Umbrella Society’s Foundation House is a second stage house for men in active recovery

Victoria dealer sells Batmobile replica at Arizona auction

Tim Quocksister sells Batmobile replica for $165,000 US at auction in Scottsdale, Ariz.

Sidney staff recommends additional outdoor seating for restaurants and cafes

Report before council also leaves open possibility of closing a portion of Beacon Avenue

Colwood eyes upgrades to recreation area near Lookout Lake Dam

Upgrades to dam estimated to be complete before end of year

Trudeau to seek 10 days of paid sick leave for all Canadians, says talks are ongoing

Paid sick leave is key to keeping COVID-19 spread under control, prime minister says

COVID-19: B.C. park reservations surge as campgrounds reopen

Keep trying, many sites not reservable, George Heyman says

B.C. residents can now reserve a provincial campsite for a stay starting June 1

Campsite reservations will only be available to British Columbians

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the world in ways that would have… Continue reading

Cullen commission into money laundering in British Columbia resumes today

Inquiry was called amid growing concern that illegal cash was helping fuel real estate, luxury car and gambling

Bike shops busier than ever, but owners worry about stock supply issues

Uptick in cyclists brings new challenges for shops

RCMP facing ‘systemic sustainability challenges’ due to provincial policing role

Provinces, territories and municipalities pay anywhere from 70 to 90 per cent of the cost of the RCMP’s services

One man dead after standoff with Chilliwack RCMP

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. is investigating the RCMP’s role in the death

B.C. employers worry about safety, cash flow, second wave in COVID-19 restart

A survey found 75 per cent of businesses worry about attracting customers

Most Read