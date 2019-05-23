Michael Forbes and the Forbes Group has released a statement saying that he plans to open a medical clinic in Sooke. (Forbes Pharmacy)

Forbes Group proposes a new medical clinic for Sooke

Four doctors will have space adjacent to a new pharmacy

Another medical clinic could open in Sooke by September if plans announced by the Forbes Group come to fruition.

In a statement released by a Forbes Group spokesperson Lana Tong, the compamy revealed plans for a private medical group in Sooke.

Tong identified Sooke as one of many communities impacted by the provincial shortage of general practitioners and added this clinic will serve to address the shortage.

Tong, writing for owner Michael Forbes, said the clinic will be located at 6691 Logan Lane and will house four general practitioners, The clinic, she said, will feature an attached pharmacy “so patients can easily fill prescriptions without going out of their way”.

Forbes has a bachelor of science in pharmaceutical sciences.

It is anticipated that the clinic will open by Sept. 9, said Tong, while not clearly stating whether the clinic will house four new doctors in the community or if it will simply provide existing doctors with new clinic space. Tong’s statement Forbes’ plan is to work alongside Sooke’s existing health-care infrastructure.

The statement also makes the commitment for Forbes to eventually donate the property to the practicing physicians.

Request for interviews received no response.

Tong’s statement does make reference to a recent announcement by Premier John Horgan to improve health care in Sooke through the development of improved clinic space at the Evergreen Centre.

“British Columbia’s leadership has pledged over $1 million in tax revenue for an expanded primary care center at Evergreen Mall, which is also set to bring four new general practitioners to the area,” said the statement, noting no projected opening date has been announced for the publically-funded clinic.

ALSO READ: Expanded health-care facility announced for Sooke

Mayor Maja Tait said she has had preliminary conversations with Forbes about his planned clinic, and her understanding is that Forbes has planned a “different sort of care model” than that of the team-based approach at the Evergreen clinic.

“I’ve been advocating for additional health care in our community and, even if we staff up to our full compliment (at Evergreen) we are a growing population and a tourist destination so at least we’ll have another service to serve the community,” Tait said.


editor@sookenewsmirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Mom who lost son to brain tumour in March joins the 24th annual Brain Tumour Walk

Just Posted

Mom who lost son to brain tumour in March joins the 24th annual Brain Tumour Walk

The Brain Tumour Walk takes place at the University of Victoria on Sunday, May 26

Victorian makes gridlock fun with traffic bingo

How far into your drive before you yell BINGO?

Comic Con announces winning artist in $500 ViGuy competition

Van Isle Comic Con announce judges’ award winner, People’s Choice voting now open

Throwback Thursday: Shamrocks revisit the 1950s with new uniforms

Victoria team introduces its new white jersey for the 2019 70th anniversary season

Commuter Challenge proves biking to work was the faster option on Wednesday

Greater Victoria teams raced from across the region to a downtown finish line

VIDEO: Journey of SD62 Aboriginal graduates recognized at ceremony

‘Enriching and empowering’ ceremony encourages students to hold onto their identities

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of May 21

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Were you satisfied with the Game of Thrones series finale?

Millions gathered in front of their televisions Sunday night to watch the… Continue reading

CMHC defends mortgage stress test changes amid calls for loosening rules

Uninsured borrowers must now show they could service their mortgage if rates rose two per cent

Brewpub offers ‘boat valet’ for paddlers during Surfrider celebration tonight

Free ‘Surf Formal’ evening features a local art auction, door prizes, live music

Thunderstorms to bring heavy rain, risk of flash floods in the southern Interior

Ten to 30 millimetres of rain to fall over the early weekend

Unbe-leaf-able: Agassiz man finds more than 200 four-leaf clovers in a month

Walt Hardinge has found more than 219 four-or-more leaf clovers this spring alone

Building a close-knit community in Sooke

Knit 2 Purl Together a community event

Crews fight fire with fire to keep blaze from northern Alberta town

The wildfire now covers some 920 square kilometres

Most Read