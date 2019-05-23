Forbes Group proposes a new medical clinic for Sooke

Four doctors will have space adjacent to a new pharmacy

Michael Forbes and the Forbes Group has released a statement saying that he plans to open a medical clinic in Sooke. (Forbes Pharmacy)

Another medical clinic could open in Sooke by September if plans announced by the Forbes Group come to fruition.

In a statement released by a Forbes Group spokesperson Lana Tong, the compamy revealed plans for a private medical group in Sooke.

Tong identified Sooke as one of many communities impacted by the provincial shortage of general practitioners and added this clinic will serve to address the shortage.

Tong, writing for owner Michael Forbes, said the clinic will be located at 6691 Logan Lane and will house four general practitioners, The clinic, she said, will feature an attached pharmacy “so patients can easily fill prescriptions without going out of their way”.

Forbes has a bachelor of science in pharmaceutical sciences.

It is anticipated that the clinic will open by Sept. 9, said Tong, while not clearly stating whether the clinic will house four new doctors in the community or if it will simply provide existing doctors with new clinic space. Tong’s statement Forbes’ plan is to work alongside Sooke’s existing health-care infrastructure.

The statement also makes the commitment for Forbes to eventually donate the property to the practicing physicians.

Request for interviews received no response.

Tong’s statement does make reference to a recent announcement by Premier John Horgan to improve health care in Sooke through the development of improved clinic space at the Evergreen Centre.

“British Columbia’s leadership has pledged over $1 million in tax revenue for an expanded primary care center at Evergreen Mall, which is also set to bring four new general practitioners to the area,” said the statement, noting no projected opening date has been announced for the publically-funded clinic.

ALSO READ: Expanded health-care facility announced for Sooke

Mayor Maja Tait said she has had preliminary conversations with Forbes about his planned clinic, and her understanding is that Forbes has planned a “different sort of care model” than that of the team-based approach at the Evergreen clinic.

“I’ve been advocating for additional health care in our community and, even if we staff up to our full compliment (at Evergreen) we are a growing population and a tourist destination so at least we’ll have another service to serve the community,” Tait said.



editor@sookenewsmirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter