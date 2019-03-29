Forecast sees a sunny start to weekend

Friday’s forecast is calling for a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 14 C throughout the day. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)

Friday is expected to be sunny becoming a mix of sun and cloud in the afternoon with a high of 17 C. Overnight is expected to be clear with a low of 4 C.

READ ALSO: Saanich police arrest man after finding loaded weapon in a motorhome stolen in 1985

Saturday’s forecast is calling for sunny skies with a high of 14 C and a low of 5 C overnight.

Sunday is expected to be cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of rain reaching a daytime high of 14 C and an overnight low of 8 C.

READ ALSO: Second wave of influenza hitting seniors and smokers hardest

Monday’s forecast is calling for cloud coverage all day with a 60 per cent chance of rain, with a high of 11 C throughout the day with an overnight low of 8 C.