The forecast is calling for a high of 19 C and sunny skies for Monday. (Nina Grossman/Victoria News Staff)

Forecast calls for 19 C for Monday

Plus your weekly forecast

The week is starting out right with mainly sunny skies in the forecast for Monday with a high of 19 C. Overnight a few clouds are expected with a low of 7 C.

Tuesday is expected to be a mix of sun and cloud, becoming increasingly cloudy late into the afternoon with a high of 18 C. Overnight expect periods of rain with a low of 9 C.

Wednesday’s forecast is calling for periods of rain with a high of 15 C. Overnight will be cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of rain and a low of 9 C.

Thursday’s forecast is calling for a high of 12 C and rain with showers continuing into the night and an overnight low of 9 C.

For Friday rain is expected with a high of 12 C. Overnight it will be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a low of 8 C.


