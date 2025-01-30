Forecasters say hang on southwest B.C., winter’s not over yet

Environment Canada warns of wintry conditions along B.C. south coast

Environment Canada says wintry conditions are expected along British Columbia’s south coast this week.

It says a low pressure system is making its way toward the coast, bringing steady precipitation starting Thursday afternoon.

The weather office says wet snow is expected over higher elevations, with some areas expected to get about four centimetres by Friday morning, before temperatures rise and it changes to rain.

It says frigid temperatures are expected this weekend, starting Friday night, as cold Arctic air moves in and mixes with the Pacific moisture.

Environment Canada says snowfall amounts over the weekend are uncertain, but warnings will be issued as necessary.

A rainfall warning has also been issued for the northern sections of Metro Vancouver and the western Fraser Valley, with about 50 millimetres expected by Friday night.

The weather office has issued a snowfall warning for the Sea to Sky Highway between Squamish and Whistler, saying amounts up to 20 centimetres are expected.

Snowfall warnings were also issued for the Kootenay Pass, where up to 30 centimetres is expected starting Thursday and tapering off Saturday morning, and the Yellowhead region, where 10 to 15 centimetres is expected by Thursday night.