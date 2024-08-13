Forest fire near Sooke a wake-up call for community preparedness

Sooke Emergency Support Services says being prepared is most important when it comes to emergencies

The fire at Old Man Lake that threatened Sooke for a couple of days while it burned out of control should serve as a wake-up call that underlines the importance of being prepared for an emergency evacuation.

"We're very fortunate that firefighters were able to get that under control," said Ken Levert, community engagement co-ordinator for Sooke Emergency Support Services. "A significant change in the direction or velocity of wind could have resulted in an evacuation order for Sooke."

"Recent wildfires in B.C. have highlighted the importance of knowing evacuation procedures and the importance of staying informed through radio, TV, social media, and other channels," Levert said.

"There are many steps you can take now to prepare for an emergency evacuation," he said. "It's important to keep in mind that evacuations often come in stages, alert and order. Alert means 'get ready,' and an order means 'it's time to go."

Levert recommends relying on the Alertable Notification System to access the latest information.

"It is great for timely notifications about wildfires, earthquakes, wind warnings, amber alerts, and even accidents on Sooke Road," he explained. "It’s free and easy to use.You can learn more about it and download it at sooke.ca/alert.

"Be reassured that teams on the ground have trigger points to make best efforts to provide enough time for anyone needing to evacuate to do so safely," he said.

Levert stressed the importance of each family member having a backpack with personal items ready in case they need to evacuate suddenly.

"And don’t forget one for your pets too," he added.