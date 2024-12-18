Forests minister promises to build strong, sustainable industry while touring North Island

Forests minister Ravi Parmar says supporting the B.C. forest industry on softwood lumber duties is his highest priority

B.C.'s new minister of Forests toured the North Island last week to gain insight into the region's forestry industry and engage with workers.

During a stop at the Campbell River Mirror office on Dec. 13, Ravi Parmar acknowledged this riding did not re-elect the NDP candidate in the October provincial election.

"It's important for me to get back on the ground in these communities and to let you know we hear you," he said. "We hear the message they sent, and I want them to know that as B.C.'s new minister of Forests, I'm going to be listening on the ground, and I'm going to be taking action."

Ensuring the federal government does everything in its power to support B.C.'s forest industry on softwood lumber duties is a top priority, Parmar said. To demonstrate his seriousness, he said he has already met with his federal counterparts and is uniting the sector to create a "comprehensive ask of the federal government."

"Duties are going up next year. Americans have a chokehold on us," he said, referring to softwood lumber exports to the U.S. that currently have a 14.5 per cent duty, which will likely double in 2025. "We need support in the form of loan guarantee programs, bonding requirements, and support for workers to bridge us through what is going to be a very difficult time."

The minister explained he wants to restore confidence in B.C.’s forest sector, which includes honouring the commitments the B.C. NDP government has made to Indigenous reconciliation, the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples, and biodiversity.

"I have a very tricky task of making sure that I can look to British Columbians and ensure that we have a strong, sustainable, and robust forest industry for the next 100 years," said Parvar, who is the NDP MLA for Langford-Juan de Fuca. "That's a legacy I want to leave. And that means making sure that we have a balance between economy and ecology.”

Protecting old-growth forests and building biodiversity into future plans are also high priorities for Parmar. He said it is his responsibility to ensure his government fulfills its commitment to British Columbians on the Old Growth Strategic Review.

In 2025, Parvar said he will launch a review of B.C. timber sales.

“We're looking at transforming B.C. timber sales in a way to ensure that it delivers for British Columbians, and that it delivers, most importantly, for workers,” he said.



An additional focus is to double the size of community forests, which are forestry operations managed by a local government, First Nation, or community-held organization for the benefit of the entire community.

"We see the value of community forests as part of this regenerative ecosystem health framework," he said. "But also, when you have community forests, you have that community connection."

At 30 years old, Parmar is the youngest representative in the B.C. legislature.