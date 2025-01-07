 Skip to content
'Forever grateful': Transplant surgery underway for B.C. man with rare lung disease

Surgery for Kolton Fowlie, 25, expected to take 10 to 12 hours
Vikki Hopes
kolton-fowlie-web
Kolton Fowlie is shown before his transplant surgery on Tuesday morning (Jan. 7). Facebook photo

An Abbotsford man with a rare lung disease is undergoing transplant surgery on Tuesday (Jan. 7).

A news article posted online Dec. 30 indicated that a GoFundMe campaign had been started for Kolton Fowlie, 25, and his family.

Fowlie was diagnosed at the age of one with a terminal condition known as bronchiolitis obliterans. The disease causes scarring and inflammation of the airways, which leads to a decline in lung function.

The GoFundMe page to raise money for medical and household expenses stated that Fowlie’s condition had taken a critical turn. He was placed on the transplant list on Dec. 23.

Fowlie’s mom, Casandra Hiscock, posted on Monday (Jan. 6) that her son had been matched with a deceased donor.

“The medical team was able to take the time to test and ensure it’s a safe match for his blood type, size and other factors,” she stated.

“To say this is a miracle is an understatement – Kolton was only listed for transplant on Dec. 23. We knew this day would come, but none of us expected it to happen this quickly.”

On Tuesday at around 11:30 a.m., Hiscock indicated that her son had just gone into surgery, which is expected to take 10 to 12 hours at Vancouver General Hospital.

“During that time, his body will be put through unimaginable stress. When the surgery is over, he will remain intubated, with multiple IVs in his arms, wrists, groin, neck and chest. Just thinking about what he’s going through now is almost too much to bear,” Hiscock wrote.

She said her family is “forever grateful” for the “ultimate gift of life” that the donor’s family has given in the midst of grieving their own loss.

Hiscock said her son will have a long recovery period ahead, and she and her husband, Joe, will need to continue to be by his side.

Donations to the GoFundMe campaign can be made by searching “Help Kolton in His Fight” at gofundme.com.

Vikki Hopes

About the Author: Vikki Hopes

I have been a journalist for almost 40 years, and have been at the Abbotsford News since 1991.
