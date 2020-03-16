‘Formal announcement’ on school openings or closures expected Tuesday

Students have just begun two weeks of spring break

The province says it is still considering whether schools in B.C. will remain open once spring break ends in two weeks.

But a “formal announcement” on schools is expected to take place tomorrow. A press conference about the ongoing spread of COVID-19 is ongoing on Monday morning.

Alberta and Saskatchewan have both closed schools and daycares.

About daycares, Dr. Bonnie Henry, the province’s health official, said: “We are in discussions whether we have to take precautions.”

There are concerns about whether the closure of daycares and schools could impact the ability of health care professionals to work.

RELATED: BREAKING: Canada to close borders to outsiders, except North Americans, trade to slow spread of COVID-19

RELATED: Three more COVID-19 deaths at B.C. care home, 30 new cases

Watch for more

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Study says few workers have paid leave, qualify for EI if off job due to COVID-19
Next story
B.C. to shut down all casinos to slow spread of COVID-19

Just Posted

‘Man with rifle’ nothing more than vet seeking to innoculate deer in Oak Bay

Deer management underway in March, more in fall

New travel measures won’t impact schedule at Victoria International Airport

Passenger numbers down more than 30 per cent, according to one estimate

Victoria hits record low -2.6C to start spring break

Arctic airmass sets new lows in nine B.C. regions

Langford urges closure of Westhills YMCA, all public libraries

City staff recommend 30-day closure, to review again by April 15

CFB Esquimalt pulls non-essential staff, closes base to public due to COVID-19

Only core staff members are permitted on the base

Study says few workers have paid leave, qualify for EI if off job due to COVID-19

Experts says federals will likely have to create an emergency benefit for workers who can’t access EI benefits

Canadian Blood Services worried about appointment cancellations during pandemic

Agency says it’s still safe to donate blood during COVID-19 crisis

COVID-19: B.C. provincial court to reduce operations

Bail hearings to take place by video conference, in custody criminal trials and sentencings continue

Mount Washington shutting in response to COVID-19

Resort announces it will continue to assess the situation as it develops

Tim Hortons moving to take-out, drive-thru and delivery only amid COVID-19 fears

Follows similar move by Starbucks

COVID-19: What’s open and closed in B.C. as a result of the novel coronavirus

Universities go online, Starbucks goes ‘to-go’

Feds to unveil new measures to halt virus, aid Canadians later today

There are at least 320 cases of COVID-19 in Canada

Some B.C. YMCA child care centres bring in health checks due to COVID-19 concerns

Temperature checks, health declaration form in place at all YMCA of Greater Vancouver locations

Courtenay doctor confirms Comox Valley’s first case of COVID-19

Dr. Tanja Daws says there are ‘more confirmed cases’ on Vancouver Island

Most Read