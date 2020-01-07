Registered Massage Therapist Paul Christopher has retired amidst a formal conduct complaint to the College of Massage Therapists of British Columbia. (Facebook)

A Victoria masseur has retired amidst a formal complaint to B.C.’s massage therapy regulator.

The website for Registered Massage Therapist (RMT) Paul Christopher says he retired effective Jan. 5.

College of Massage Therapists of British Columbia (CMTBC) CEO Eric Wredenhagen confirmed there was a formal complaint against Christopher.

“We take complaints of this nature very seriously and we look into them quite thoroughly so we appreciate it when members of the public come forward,” Wredenhagen said.

Wredenhagen also confirmed the masseur had resigned, but said even though Christopher, who became an RMT in 1998, has retired, CMTBC can still impose disciplinary actions.

READ ALSO: New trial for James Bay masseur acquitted of sexual assault

“As long as the conduct alleged to have been committed was committed while the person was registered with the college, then the college still has jurisdiction to investigate the matter and take disciplinary action even after the person has resigned.”

Typically, that disciplinary action could include a reprimand, suspension or cancellation of the massage therapist’s license. The disciplinary committee can still implement those penalties against a retired massage therapist, creating a formal record of the investigation and or issuing a bar against them from re-joining the CMTBC.

“The idea is that it protects the public should the person ever choose to re-enter the position.”

The Victoria Police Department said it could not comment.

READ ALSO: Victoria massage provider acquitted of sexual assault


Formal complaint issued against Victoria massage therapist

