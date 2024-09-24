 Skip to content
  1. Home
  2. News

Format change cuts news staff at Kamloops radio station in half

Radio NL has had a decades-long grip on news in B.C.’s Interior
The Canadian Press
web1_240924-cpw-kamloops-chnl-cuts-radio_1
Radosław Zmudziński Pixabay

More than half of the newsroom at Radio NL in Kamloops, B.C., has been let go as the station moves to a music format.

The radio station has had a decades-long grip on news in the Interior and beyond, breaking stories and covering everything from emergencies to courts and city hall.

Radio NL news director Paul James says four of seven journalists have been let go, but they will still be maintaining a newsroom.

He says the ability of radio stations, particularly in the smaller communities, to maintain a news-talk operation has become less financially viable.

Radio NL, at 610 on the AM dial, was one of more than 100 licences purchased by Stingray Digital Group Inc. in 2018.

B.C. Premier David Eby says in reaction to the cuts on social media that the decision by the Stingray Group to reduce the newsroom was “just bad for local journalism.”

More News

West Kootenay ferries could be shut down this week by labour strike
West Kootenay ferries could be shut down this week by labour strike
Vote-by-mail option available to B.C. voters
Vote-by-mail option available to B.C. voters
B.C. Greens, Conservatives trade barbs over drug crisis policy
B.C. Greens, Conservatives trade barbs over drug crisis policy