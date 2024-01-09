Former accountant found guilty of stealing from B.C. minor lacrosse group

Former treasurer John Scott Adams found guilty of theft over $5,000 from Kelowna Minor Lacrosse

A former accountant has been found guilty of stealing from the Kelowna Minor Lacrosse Association, where he was working as the treasurer.

In a Kelowna courtroom on the morning of Jan. 8, John Scott Adams was found guilty of theft over $5,000. He had been originally charged with both fraud and theft over $5,000 but the charges of fraud have been stayed.

Adams received a conditional sentence of 18 months which will be served in the community. He must also complete 50 community service hours.

The former treasurer was a Chartered Professional Accountant and had been working with the Kelowna Minor Lacrosse Association when investigations into allegations of fraud began in October 2018.

A month after investigations began, Adams resigned his membership in the Organization of Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia (CPABC).

In addition to the criminal charges, Adams has also been subject to discipline from the CPABC for numerous alleged breaches of the CPA Code of Professional Conduct, including committing fraud and preparing false financial statements to cover it up.

Adams has agreed to not ever apply for readmission to membership in CPABC and cannot suggest that he is a chartered professional accountant or professional accountant.

