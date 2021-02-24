The late Michael Gregory, 57, is accused of sexually exploiting six junior high students between 1999 and 2005. (Pixabay)

The late Michael Gregory, 57, is accused of sexually exploiting six junior high students between 1999 and 2005. (Pixabay)

Former Alberta teacher accused of sexually assaulting students found dead in B.C.

Mounties say Michael Gregory’s death has been deemed ‘non-suspicious’

By Rochelle Baker, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, National Observer

A former Alberta teacher recently charged with 17 sexual offences against students was found dead on Quadra Island in B.C. on Monday.

Michael Andreassen Gregory, 57, is accused of sexually exploiting six junior high students between 1999 and 2005.

Regardless of his death, the investigation involving the former teacher at John Ware Junior High School will continue, the Calgary Police Service (CPS) said in a statement Tuesday.

CPS announced six counts of sexual assault and 11 counts of sexual exploitation against Gregory on Feb. 18.

Quadra Island RCMP responded to a sudden death call at a residence on Monday, said Vancouver Island RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Chris Manseau on Wednesday.

“The death is deemed non-suspicious and we have been in contact with the Calgary Police Service,” Manseau said, adding the deceased is believed to be the owner of the property where he was found.

“I do not believe there have been any reports made to us in connection to the suspect,” Manseau said.

“However, if anybody has been a victim of any sexual assault, please always bring it forward to your local police.”

A first victim contacted police in September reporting her teacher had undressed her and other female students during a canoe trip that wasn’t sanctioned by the school in the summer of 2001, CPS said.

Detectives investigating the allegation identified five other women who reported being sexually involved with the same teacher while they were students.

Investigators believe the accused teacher abused his position of trust to groom female students to get them into situations where a range of sexual activities could occur, with and without the students’ consent, said Staff Sgt. Michelle Doyle of the CPS sex crimes unit at a press conference last week.

“It’s important to note that young people cannot give free, uninformed consent for any sexual activity with a person who is in a position of trust and authority over them, regardless of whether they agree to it or not,” said Doyle.

Gregory taught at John Ware Junior High School from August 1986 until September 2006.

People should contact Calgary police if they have further information, or if they know of any other teaching positions Gregory may have had, said Doyle.

If a suspect dies before an investigation is complete, investigators continue to examine the evidence to learn what occurred and hopefully provide closure and support to victims, CPS said.

Anyone with information on the case can contact CPS at 403-266-1234 or by emailing pol3522↕calgarypolice.ca, or they can report anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or calgarycrimestoppers.org.

crimeDeathRCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
LA sheriff calls Tiger Woods crash ‘purely an accident’

Just Posted

Victoria police are investigating after the head of Beacon Hill Park’s Queen Elizabeth II statue was removed. (Courtesy of Victoria Police Department)
Bust of Queen Elizabeth II beheaded in Victoria’s Beacon Hill Park

The head has not been recovered

Various Victoria locations were hit with a slew of anti-bylaw graffiti Wednesday. This image has been altered to cover up profane language. (Submitted photo)
UPDATED: Slew of anti-bylaw graffiti an ‘unacceptable’ form of communication says Victoria mayor, police

Downtown businesses, bylaw office and Ministry of Finance vandalized Wednesday morning

The Gordon Head Recreation Centre stands in as the Quimper Regional Hospital on Feb. 23 for filming Maid, a 10-part Netflix series. (Greg Sutton/District of Saanich)
Netfilx transforms Saanich recreation centre into hospital for filming

Facility was closed to public Feb. 23 for filming of Maid

Greg Chow is the 2021 Local Hero of the Year. (Don Denton/Black Press Media)
Fighting fire a family affair for Colwood Assistant Chief Greg Chow

With 38 years of service, Greg Chow is the 2021 Hero of the Year

This rendering shows plans for the new “flyover”overpass connecting northbound traffic on Highway 17 heading west on Keating Cross Road. Plans currently seeking public input propose two options for the median along Keating Cross Road. Option 1 will prevent left turns onto Tamany Drive and Buena Vista Road. Option 2 (seen here)will allow for left turns onto Tamany Drive and Bujena Vista Road. (Screencap/Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure)
Public asked for comment on proposed overpass for Pat Bay in Central Saanich

New flyover overpass proposed for Highway 17 and Keating Cross Road

Dr. Bonnie Henry talk about the next steps in B.C.'s COVID-19 Immunization Plan during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Friday, January 22, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
456 new COVID-19 cases in B.C., 2 deaths

Since January 2020, 78,278 have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in B.C.

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information.
Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Feb. 23

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

(Black Press Media File Photo)
POLL: Are you struggling with Greater Victoria’s cost of housing?

While Victoria remains one of the most expensive cities in the country… Continue reading

Photograph By @KAYLAXANDERSON
VIDEO: Lynx grabs lunch in Kamloops

A lynx surprises a group of ducks and picks one off for lunch

When his owner had knee surgery, Kevin, 2, was able to continue to go for walks thanks to volunteers from Elder Dog Canada. (Contributed photo)
B.C. woman has nothing but praise for Elder Dog Canada

National organization has a fleet of volunteer walkers ready, but needs more clients to serve

Two women were arrested in Nanaimo for refusing to wear masks and causing disturbance on a BC Ferries vessel. (File photo)
B.C. ferry passengers arrested and fined for disturbance, refusing to wear masks

Police said woman threatened their pensions in Feb. 21 incident aboard Nanaimo-bound boat

A Nanaimo RCMP vehicle in the Woodgrove Centre parking lot. (News Bulletin file photo)
Woman groped by stranger in mall parking lot in Nanaimo

Incident happened near bus loop Saturday, Feb. 20, at about 4:45 p.m.

The late Michael Gregory, 57, is accused of sexually exploiting six junior high students between 1999 and 2005. (Pixabay)
Former Alberta teacher accused of sexually assaulting students found dead in B.C.

Mounties say Michael Gregory’s death has been deemed ‘non-suspicious’

According to a new poll, a majority of Canadians want to see illicit drugs decriminalized. (THE ASSOCIATED PRESS)
Majority of Canadians think it’s high time to decriminalize illicit drugs: poll

More than two-times the B.C. residents know someone who died from an overdose compared to rest of Canada

Most Read