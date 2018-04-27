Rich Coleman is currently a Liberal MLA for the Langley East riding. He is denying rumours that he’s eyeing the mayor’s chair in Surrey. (File photo)

Former B.C. housing minister denies rumours he’s eyeing Surrey mayor’s chair

Langley MLA Rich Coleman says he ‘got a kick’ out of rumours

Langley East MLA and former B.C. housing minister Rich Coleman is denying rumours he’s mulling a mayoral run in Surrey.

“It’s an unsubstantiated rumour,” he told the Now-Leader Friday morning.

Coleman said he was on a ferry Thursday evening when a friend text messaged him a link to a report that had surfaced, suggesting he was going to run.

“(The story) said I’ve already started to talk to people about a slate, building a team,” he said. “I’ve been in Victoria the last two weeks and haven’t been on this side of the water, except weekends. I got a bit of a kick out of it.”

Coleman did say he’s received phone calls asking if he’s interested in the job.

“As soon as Linda (Hepner) decided not to run (for mayor), people phoned and said, ‘What do you think about that?’…. But I’ve got a job to do and a session to finish and I just didn’t think anything of it, and I haven’t given anybody an indication that I am.

See more: SURREY ELECTION: With Hepner out, who is mulling a mayoral run?

See more: Five Surrey First councillors now reveal interest in mayor’s chair

“It really is a rumour,” Coleman added. “I’d never say absolutely no to anything but I haven’t even talked to my wife about this.

“Politics is such an organism. Every time an election is coming along people start scouting around.”

From 2012 to 2017, Coleman was Deputy Premier and served variously as Minister of Natural Gas Development, Minister Responsible for Housing.

See more: New party announces intention to challenge Surrey First in civic election

See more: People First Surrey party reveals intention to run in upcoming civic election

See more: Hawthorne Park crusader to run for Surrey council

See more: New civic slate Proudly Surrey aims to offer ‘sharp, strong, left-leaning’ candidates


amy.reid@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Amy on Twitter

Previous story
Sudden rise in overdose calls exhausts Victoria police officers’ naloxone supplies
Next story
Memorial held at Camosun for National Day of Mourning

Just Posted

Sudden rise in overdose calls exhausts Victoria police officers’ naloxone supplies

Five overdose calls resulting in one death exhaust Victoria Police department’s naloxone supply

Fake rentals make a resurgence in tight Victoria housing market

In high demand market, scammers encourage speedy response without viewing

Elephant seal claims Gonzales Beach for its annual moulting

Confined to land, sleeping, shedding its fur and losing 25 per cent of its body weight

Hundreds of students participate in WE Walk for Water event

350 students from Greater Victoria took part in a walk for access to clean water

16 temperature records broken around B.C. on Thursday

Agassiz broke a record that goes back more than 100 years

WATCH: Moms Stop The Harm respond to opioid crisis

Someone asked her if she does the work for her son. McBain said: “No, actually. I do it for your son.”

Selected oilsands projects may avoid new environmental assessment rules

In situ production is one of the two ways of extracting bitumen from the oilsands in Alberta

U.S., Japanese-based firms named as prime contractor for B.C. LNG plant

In March, B.C.’s government offered new conditions, tax incentives for liquefied natural gas projects

Trump threatens countries who don’t back US World Cup bid

The B.C. NDP said they wouldn’t support the bid earlier this year

Dog dies in crash with motorcycle in Comox Valley

Motorcyclist taken to hospital after incident on Headquarters Road, near Courtenay

Memorial held at Camosun for National Day of Mourning

Union reps and local politicians gathered at Camosun College’s Lansdowne campus to… Continue reading

B.C. millennials more likely to donate time than cash: poll

They are also more likely to volunteer so they can meet new people, rather than just help the cause

Saanich Special Olympians look to get on a roll for national bowling championships

Bowling trio heading to Prince Edward Island to compete in Special Olympics championships

B.C. moves against bad investment dealers

Carole James says seniors getting new protection from ‘fraudsters’

Most Read