Former B.C. premier Christy Clark says blocking Trans Mountain is ‘illegal’

Clark told gathering in Ottawa B.C. NDP’s new moves could make businesses think twice in investing

Former B.C. premier Christy Clark says efforts by the province’s NDP government to stymie an interprovincial pipeline are illegal and will hurt all of Canada.

Speaking to a gathering of conservatives in Ottawa, Clark says changing the rules partway through a project will make companies think twice about investing and creating jobs in Canada.

B.C. has called for more consultation on oil spill readiness related to the expansion of the Trans Mountain Pipeline, which would triple the oil flowing from the Edmonton area to the west coast.

Rachel Notley’s Alberta government has responded by ending the import of B.C. wine, an industry that was valued around $72 million last year.

On Friday, Notley unveiled a task force to defend Alberta from what she describes as an unconstitutional attack.

The federal government has already approved the $7.4-billion project, which could multiply tanker traffic seven fold along B.C.’s heavily populated South Coast.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Man dies in surfing accident on Long Beach near Tofino

Just Posted

Singing the praises of Victoria volunteer

Peggy Nancarrow still runs music program at the Frederic Ozanam Centre five years after retiring

Saanich is still grappling with pending pot legalization

Saanich –unlike Victoria – has shown zero tolerance for marijuana retail shops

Nicholson Manufacturing is changing with the times

The Saanich Peninsula is home to many businesses, some well-known, others less… Continue reading

Reynolds raises $40k for new sign

Missing and broken letters to become a laughing memory

Peninsula musician enters CBC Searchlight talent contest

Craig Henderson, who got his start at Sidney Market, wants your vote

OLYMPIC ROUNDUP: B.C. athletes move one step closer to the podium

Canadians fell short of medalling in the first day of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympics

Former B.C. premier Christy Clark says blocking Trans Mountain is ‘illegal’

Clark told gathering in Ottawa B.C. NDP’s new moves could make businesses think twice in investing

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Snowboarders Parrot, McMorris capture silver, bronze at Pyeongchang Olympics

Most of the slopestyle competitors will also compete in the big air event in PyeongChang

Man dies in surfing accident on Long Beach near Tofino

Paramedics were seen trying to resuscitate the 27 year-old male Saturday afternoon.

Weaver calls for ‘immediate’ action to boost B.C. wine amid pipeline feud

‘Buy local’ campaign, wholesale prices and funding for increased exports suggestions by BC Green Party

‘Justice for Colten’ rally draws dozens in Vancouver after not-guilty verdict

Gathering comes one day after Gerald Stanley was found not guilty in death of Colten Boushie

VIDEO: Men free young buck tangled up in a barb-wire fence

Two men helped free a deer near Vermilion while another captured it on video

Water main installation brings delays to McKenzie interchange traffic

Lanes will shift for about a week, starting Monday

Most Read