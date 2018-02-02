Former B.C. premier Dave Barrett dies at age 87

Premier’s office says the former NDP premier died after a long struggle with Alzheimer’s disease

Former British Columbia premier Dave Barrett has died at the age of 87.

A statement from Premier John Horgan’s office says the former NDP premier died after a long struggle with Alzheimer’s disease.

He died today in Victoria.

Barrett was first elected to the B.C. legislature in 1960.

The former social worker from Vancouver became known as the champion of the little guy.

He was elected eight times as a provincial member of the legislature.

He was also elected as a federal New Democrat MP in 1988 in the former Victoria-area riding of Esquimalt-Juan de Fuca.

Barrett made political history when his left leaning New Democrats defeated the five-term Social Credit juggernaut governments of W.A.C. Bennett in 1972.

He was B.C.’s first NDP premier and his three-year government from 1972 to 1975 was short-lived but enduring for its political accomplishments.

More coming.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
9,000 passengers have used new ride program on ‘Highway of Tears’: Province
Next story
‘This is an anniversary for the killers getting away with it…,’ says Buziak’s father

Just Posted

Star-studded ‘Home for a Rest’ cover released today in support of Spirit of the West’s John Mann

WATCH: Nearly 50 of Canada’s most celebrated musicians record single in men’s washroom

January was one of wettest months on record for Victoria

City received 117.6 millimetres of rain last month, 125 per cent higher than its average

‘This is an anniversary for the killers getting away with it…,’ says Buziak’s father

Crowd gathers for 10th annual Lindsay Buziak Walk for Justice

James Bay collision with vehicle sends longboarder to hospital

Boarder sustains non life-threatening injuries in midnight Thursday crash

Repairs overdue on 100-year-old Dallas Road seawall

Project completion pushed into 2019, extra $895,000 budgeted for rehab work

Super Bowl 52 banter from the B.C. sports desk

Black Press sports-man Kevin Mitchell talks Super Bowl LII

Former B.C. premier Dave Barrett dies at age 87

Premier’s office says the former NDP premier died after a long struggle with Alzheimer’s disease

A day to tackle the stigma surrounding mental health

Today Canadians are encouraged to Facebook, Tweet, hashtag, snap or just talk about mental health

More than 1,400 people in B.C. died of drug overdoses in 2017

Coroner says fentanyl was detected in 80 per cent of those deaths

Precious puppies to be named by you

The RCMP is asking kids from around the country to help name the latest police dogs

B.C. surpasses Ontario as top production locale for films, TV: report

Canadian Media Producers Association says the 2016-2017 fiscal year was strong for Canada overall

9,000 passengers have used new ride program on ‘Highway of Tears’: Province

Transit across northern B.C. was key issue raised repeatedly during last fall’s hearings in Smithers

West Kootenay doctor brings innovative approach to emergency response

He remains on call and leaves the comforts of his home for some of the harshest realities of life.

Todd Stone campaign forfeits 1,349 B.C. Liberal memberships

Most with ‘first language not English,’ email addresses not accepted

Most Read