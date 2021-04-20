Former B.C. premier Christy Clark. (Black Press Media files)

Former B.C. premier to testify at money laundering hearing today

Attorney General David Eby has been added to the witness list as well

Former premier Christy Clark is scheduled to testify today at British Columbia’s inquiry into money laundering.

She is among a number of former cabinet ministers who are on the witness list.

Former B.C. Liberal cabinet ministers Rich Coleman, Michael de Jong and Kash Heed, along with Shirley Bond, the party’s interim leader who served as Clark’s public safety minister and attorney general, are also scheduled to testify.

They are all expected to testify before the end of the month.

The B.C. government appointed Supreme Court Justice Austin Cullen in May 2019 to lead the public inquiry into money laundering after three reports outlined how hundreds of millions of dollars in illegal cash affected B.C.’s real estate, luxury vehicle and gaming sectors.

The province granted the commission an extension in March to produce its final report, which is now due on Dec. 15.

READ MORE: Former B.C. cabinet ministers to testify at money laundering inquiry

The Canadian Press

