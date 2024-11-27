Former B.C. doctor acquitted on sexual assault charge

Peter Inkpen is currently in jail, having previously been sentenced for three other counts of sexual assault

Warning: This article contains details about sexual assault that may be disturbing to some readers. If you or someone you know has been impacted by sexual violence, contact Archway Society for Domestic Peace at 250-542-1122

Former Vernon doctor Peter Inkpen, currently in jail for sexual assault, was acquitted on another count of sexual assault on Tuesday.

Inkpen appeared in provincial court in Vernon Nov. 26, where he was acquitted of the one charge of sexual assault, according to Damienne Darby, communications counsel for the BC Prosecution Service.

Inkpen was previously found guilty on three other counts of sexual assault on July 14. His total jail sentence on all three counts was three and a half years, but because of the time he'd already spent in custody before he was sentenced, he had only three years and three months left to serve as of the date of his sentencing.

On each of the three counts, the court imposed a $200 victim fine surcharge, a 10-year firearms prohibition and a DNA order.

Inkpen does not have any other criminal files before the court. However, one of his alleged victims has launched a notice of civil claim against him, seeking redress for sexual abuse that allegedly took place while Inkpen was treating her at his now closed Vernon medical clinic.