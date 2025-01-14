Former B.C. homeowner seeks to return family photos found in built-in cabinet

Corinne Friesen wants to return the boxful of memories she moved from White Rock by accident

Former White Rock resident Corinne Friesen says she will be happy to return the caseload of old Kodachrome slides to their rightful owner.

One of life's little mysteries – but one that might be very significant for one White Rock family – may be only a step away from its solution.

That's the hope of Ottawa resident Corinne Friesen, who recently discovered an case of old Kodachrome photographic transparencies (or slides) from White Rock among her possessions.

The former CBC radio host and yoga blogger (also known as the singer Lovarra) moved out of her home at 15180 Beachview Ave., near Five Corners in White Rock in December of 2021, returning to Ottawa to live with family.

Her son helped her pack her belongings for shipping across the country, and finding the case of slides tucked away at the back of a built-in book cabinet, assumed they were among Friesen's possessions.

They sat on a shelf in Friesen's new home for some three years until she was finally going through everything that had come with her in the move.

"I saw the box and thought, 'Oh good, that's where my old slides went'," she told Peace Arch News by phone from Ottawa.

"And then I started to look at them and thought 'Wait a minute – I've never been to Disneyland ... I don't know these kids!"

Friesen, who has retained close ties with White Rock, made a post in the White Rock/South Surrey Community Group on Facebook asking whether anyone could identify the owner of the slides and offering to arrange to return them to the rightful owner.

"(The case is) full of family photos, looks like from the 1980s or so," she said in the post. "Lots of travel pictures in among them. I lived there for 11 years so it's some family that lived there before 2010."

Friesen said she received a lot of responses and they're still coming in.

"All these people have got involved," she said. "So many people provided pieces of the puzzle."

And it appears that the mystery is only one positive identification away from being resolved, Friesen said, thanks to memories of neighbours, and a post from a local real estate agent who checked into the past sales history of the house.

"We now think they might belong to a Donna Dussault who sold the house some time around 2004 and then moved to Marine Drive," she said.

"I found her on Facebook, but she’s not answering my direct messages. I’ve posted on her page, with no luck. I noticed one niece who is particularly active on her page and direct-messaged her – but no one is answering.



"I believe Ms. Dussault is still alive and living on Marine Drive because of recent birthday wishes on her Facebook page. I feel I've done all I can do at this point – I'm on the edge of crossing the line and anything more would be too intrusive on her privacy.

"I just really want to get her slides back to her, and maybe somebody who reads the paper will be able to contact her."

Also a songwriter and recording artist, Friesen said she has become increasingly active in the busy Ottawa music scene. While still a resident of White Rock, she released more than two dozen songs and five EPs and was named jazz artist of the year in the 2022 Fraser Valley Music Awards.

During the COVID-19 lockdown, Friesen/Lovarra became well known in the Five Corners neighbourhood for her impromptu balcony concerts following the customary pot-banging to salute first responders, hospital emergency staff, other health-care workers.

Friesen said she feels concern about the discovered pictures has rekindled some of that community feeling,

"Many of the people commenting on the post are now very invested in the outcome, including me," she said.

"What has been most intriguing to me is a sense of community I’m starting to feel with this chain of people who have been living in and near this home over the decades, with this case of photos weaving a common thread between us, through time."