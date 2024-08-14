Former BC Liberal Leader hopeful named Kelowna-Mission Conservative candidate

Gavin Dew replaces former BC Conservative candidate Alexandra Wright who was removed from the position by the party on Aug. 8

Gavin Dew has been named as the new BC Conservative candidate for Kelowna-Mission.

Dew ran for the BC Liberal Party leadership in 2021-2022 against Kevin Falcon, BC United MLAs Renee Merrifield (Kelowna-Mission), Ellis Ross (Skeena), Michael Lee (Vancouver-Langara), former BC Chamber of Commerce CEO Val Litwin, and Victoria-based businessman Stan Sipos. Falcon won the leadership on the fifth ballot. The party changed its name to BC United in April 2023.

Dew replaces former BC Conservative candidate Alexandra Wright who was removed from the position by the party on Aug. 8. A post on X by the Conservative Party stated "This decision was made after careful consideration of various factors related to campaign performance and conduct."

Wright said she was asked to step down by leader John Rustad three weeks before she was removed, but refused.

"I presume when I declined, the party decided I was a liability," Wright said in a statement provided to Black Press Media on Aug. 9.

In a Conservative Party statement Dew said the Conservatives indeed to put B.C. first, not egos or old party allegiances.

“We can’t wait four more years to get serious, end the chaos, and get B.C. back on track," he added. "It’s time for common sense voters to stop sifting through the ashes of our old home, put up scaffolding around the new one, and focus on forming a new government.”

In the same statement, Rustad said Dew has "experienced firsthand the crisis of indecision that stalls progress, blocks economic growth, and costs taxpayers money and missed opportunity."

Dew owns a business on Enterprise Way in Kelowna with his wife Erin Shum.