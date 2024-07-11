Former B.C. MLA Gerard Janssen dies

Janssen remembered as a Port Alberni businessman, volunteer

Former B.C. MLA Gerard Janssen has died.

Janssen, a member of the B.C. New Democratic Party, served as MLA for the Alberni riding from 1988 to 2001.

Janssen was born in Venlo, Netherlands in 1946 and immigrated to Canada with his parents in 1952. He was a jeweller by profession and was the owner of Janssen Jewellers and Watch Repair. He was also a member of the Alberni Valley Chamber of Commerce and served as its president.

Janssen was first elected to the legislative assembly in a 1988 by-election, after Bob Skelly resigned his seat to enter federal politics. Janssen served as caucus whip and later became a member of the provincial cabinet, serving as the Minister of Small Business, Tourism and Culture.

His time in politics ended after the 2001 election, when he was defeated by Gillian Trumper of the BC Liberal Party.

Janssen passed away peacefully on July 8, 2024, surrounded by family and friends. He was 78 years old. He is survived by his wife, Florence.

Friends and family of the late Janssen took to social media this week to share their memories.

Port Alberni City Councillor Cindy Solda said Janssen was a close friend to the Solda family.

"Gerard was influential...convincing me that I should get involved and run for municipal politics," said Solda. "He has given me advice throughout my 18 years as a city councillor."

Current Mid Island-Pacific Rim MLA Josie Osborne said she met Janssen when she was considering running for provincial office in 2020.

"Politics is about people, he reminded me, and working hard for people," said Osborne. "He always reinforced the fact that serving in public office is a privilege — and then one day it's over. Work hard, don't take yourself too seriously, listen to the people who elected you, take care of your friendships and relationships."

Janssen was also a Lifetime Member of the Port Alberni Toy Run. For more than 20 years, he dressed as Santa and led a procession of motorcycles through the streets of Port Alberni.

"He helped Toy Run navigate occasional bureaucratic hurdles, and rolled up his shirt sleeves to put up tents, tarps, tables and stages at the annual event," the Port Alberni Toy Run shared on Facebook. "The night before the motorcycles gathered at Little Qualicum Falls, Gerard and his wife Flo would go around to all the campsites to inform them about the possible noise they would hear for a couple of hours in the morning. He was especially happy to encounter European campers so he could exercise his German language abilities."

A celebration of life for Janssen is scheduled to take place on Aug. 10, 2024 at the Italian Hall in Port Alberni from 1-4 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, Janssen's family is asking donations be made to the Port Alberni Toy Run. Cheques can be mailed to Port Alberni Toy Run Society, PO Box 1352, Port Alberni, BC V9Y7M2. Donations can also be sent by e-transfer to patoyrun@gmail.com.