Former B.C. pharmacist who killed spouse gets day parole extended

The Parole Board of Canada extended Shaun Wiebe's day parole by six months despite concerns about his attitude

WARNING: this article contains content related to domestic violence (gender-based violence), which may be distressing to some readers. Reader discretion is advised. If you or someone you know has been harmed by domestic violence (gender-based violence), contact Archway Society for Domestic Peace at 250-542-1122 (24 hours a day, 7 days a week).

A former Vernon pharmacist who killed his partner has had his day parole extended, despite the Parole Board of Canada noting concerns about his attitude.

Shaun Wiebe, 47, pleaded guilty to manslaughter in 2023 in connection with the 2018 death of his common law partner, Heather Barker. He was sentenced to four years jail minus time served in custody, but was released on day parole a year into his sentence in June 2024.

Barker was killed at the Rise neighbourhood after Wiebe accused her of taking narcotics from a safe from Wiebe's Pharmacy, his business at the time, where she was also working. Wiebe grabbed her hair, threw her onto the ground, jumped onto her and repeatedly smashed her head against the floor — details shared by Justice Alison Beames upon Wiebe's sentencing in June 2023.

In a decision shared Tuesday, Feb. 4, the Parole Board granted Wiebe another six months of day parole with overnight leave privileges and special conditions imposed. Under day parole, Wiebe is allowed to enter the public but must return to a community residential facility in the Greater Victoria area nightly.

Wiebe's case management team noted that while he has abided by his parole conditions, his attitude comes off as "entitled."

"For instance, you believed since the (parole) board authorized overnight leave privileges you were entitled to them and disagreed with your (case management team's) decision not to approve them along with a visit to see your family in another province," the decision states.

The case management team also described Wiebe as "argumentative, pushy" and lacking patience with regards to the parole process.

The Parole Board noted Wiebe has a history of domestic violence beyond his killing of Barker and has shown a tendency to downplay his past offences.

"It is concerning that you seem to continue to minimize your actions related to the offence; this despite the findings of the extent of her injuries post-mortem," the decision states. "The board also finds your general lack of accountability worrisome as that prior to your current offence, you have a history for intimate partner violence for which you also seem to generally downplay."

The board found Wiebe is, for the most part, meeting the baseline expectations for someone on day parole, especially with regards to complying with his conditions, but it's concerned with Wiebe's attitude towards his supervisors.

"Concernedly, you have continued to impress as being above the treatment afforded to a parolee which may be a continuation of your general need to be in control; an issue frequently found in those that perpetrate intimate partner violence."

The board did note that Wiebe has taken some positive steps in his first period of day parole, including doing a substance abuse treatment program, attending counselling, maintaining his sobriety, engaging in a correctional plan, showing emotional stability and taking steps towards eventually returning to work.

"While the board finds your attitude concerning, overall, the board finds you have used your initial period of day parole as intended," the decision states.

When Wiebe was first granted day parole, Vernon's Archway Society for Domestic Peace said it was "profoundly dismayed and frankly furious" with the decision.

Archway also expressed disappointment with the original sentence imposed by Justice Beames, and added that granting Wiebe day parole is not in the interest of public safety, in particular the safety of women.

"Granting early release and day parole to him sends a distressing message about accountability and the value of human life, and again, specifically the value of the lives of women." the society said. "It also sends a dangerous message to offenders about the minimal punishment that will be levied in these cases."

While on day parole, Wiebe is under conditions that include not consuming drugs or alcohol, having no contact with victims, and following a treatment plan. He must also report any relationships he has with women.