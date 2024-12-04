Former B.C. premier Horgan to receive provincial state memorial Dec. 15

British Columbians will be able to attend event scheduled for former premier in Colwood

British Columbians are being offered a chance to pay their respects to former B.C. premier John Horgan.

The Office of the Premier and the Intergovernmental Relations Secretariat announced Tuesday (Dec. 3) that a provincial state memorial for Horgan is scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 15 at the Q Centre Arena in the Victoria suburb of Colwood, starting at 1 p.m.

The statement said members of the public will be able to attend with additional details released in the coming days.

Lieutenant Governor Janet Austin, Premier David Eby and other dignitaries will attend. Rev. Dr. Keith will lead the religious components of the service, which will also include musical interludes and words of remembrance.

Horgan, who served as B.C.'s 36th premier between July 2017 and Nov. 2022, died on Nov. 12 at the age of 65 of cancer at Royal Jubilee Hospital in Victoria.

The man many knew colloquially as 'John from Langford' because of his affection for and connection with his south Vancouver Island hometown, was the only New Democratic premier to have won consecutive terms in office. He enjoyed wide-spread popularity because of his down-to-earth, occasionally brusque, but always sincere and honest personality that also earned him the nickname of Premier Dad.

Horgan had also served as Canada's ambassador to Germany at the time of his death following his appointment by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Nov. 2023.