 Skip to content
  1. Home
  2. News

Former B.C. premier Horgan to receive provincial state memorial Dec. 15

British Columbians will be able to attend event scheduled for former premier in Colwood
Wolf Depner
Wolf Depner
16691353_web1_190504-BPD-M-John-Horgan
The provincial government has scheduled a provincial state memorial for former B.C. premier John Horgan, here seen in 2019. Horgan died on Nov. 12 of cancer at the age of 65. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito)

British Columbians are being offered a chance to pay their respects to former B.C. premier John Horgan.

The Office of the Premier and the Intergovernmental Relations Secretariat announced Tuesday (Dec. 3) that a provincial state memorial for Horgan is scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 15 at the Q Centre Arena in the Victoria suburb of Colwood, starting at 1 p.m. 

The statement said members of the public will be able to attend with additional details released in the coming days. 

Lieutenant Governor Janet Austin, Premier David Eby and other dignitaries will attend. Rev. Dr. Keith will lead the religious components of the service, which will also include musical interludes and words of remembrance.

Horgan, who served as B.C.'s 36th premier between July 2017 and Nov. 2022, died on Nov. 12 at the age of 65 of cancer at Royal Jubilee Hospital in Victoria.

The man many knew colloquially as 'John from Langford' because of his affection for and connection with his south Vancouver Island hometown, was the only New Democratic premier to have won consecutive terms in office. He enjoyed wide-spread popularity because of his down-to-earth, occasionally brusque, but always sincere and honest personality that also earned him the nickname of Premier Dad. 

Horgan had also served as Canada's ambassador to Germany at the time of his death following his appointment by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Nov. 2023.

 

 

Wolf Depner

About the Author: Wolf Depner

I joined the national team with Black Press Media in 2023 from the Peninsula News Review, where I had reported on Vancouver Island's Saanich Peninsula since 2019.
Read more

Related

UPDATE: Vernon mayor, MLA remember Horgan
UPDATE: Vernon mayor, MLA remember Horgan
Former B.C. premier John Horgan dies aged 65
Former B.C. premier John Horgan dies aged 65
Maple Ridge, Lisa Beare offer statements after death of Horgan
Maple Ridge, Lisa Beare offer statements after death of Horgan
John Horgan tributes plentiful as new NDP MLAs sworn in
John Horgan tributes plentiful as new NDP MLAs sworn in
As tributes pour in for Horgan, hometown remembers John 'from Langford'
As tributes pour in for Horgan, hometown remembers John 'from Langford'
'Premier Dad': Reactions pour in across Canada after John Horgan's death
'Premier Dad': Reactions pour in across Canada after John Horgan's death
Exploring Horgan's legacy: former B.C. premier did politics 'honestly'
Exploring Horgan's legacy: former B.C. premier did politics 'honestly'
B.C. invited to share memories, sympathies, reflect on John Horgan's legacy
B.C. invited to share memories, sympathies, reflect on John Horgan's legacy
B.C. ELECTION: NDP's Ravi Parmar wins re-election in Langford-Highlands
B.C. ELECTION: NDP's Ravi Parmar wins re-election in Langford-Highlands