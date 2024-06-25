Former B.C. premier John Horgan diagnosed with cancer for 3rd time

Horgan is on a leave from his role as Canada's ambassador to Germany

Former B.C. premier John Horgan is currently in hospital receiving treatment for cancer, Health Minister Adrian Dix said Tuesday (June 25).

Dix said during a news conference in Surrey that he's heard news that Horgan, his "friend of a very, very long time," has a new diagnosis of cancer. Dix said they've been friends and colleagues since 1987.

"John is, of course, a good friend of ours and truly a great British Columbian who has served this province. We know the battles he's gone through with cancer and we know that he is going to do that again."

Horgan, who became Canada's ambassador to Germany in November 2023, is currently on leave from his role following his latest diagnosis.

It is the 65-year-old's third time battling cancer.

Horgan announced he had throat cancer in early November 2021 after having undergone a throat biopsy to diagnose the disease the week prior. He completed treatment in January 2022. He had bladder cancer in his 40s.

B.C. Premier David posted to X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday, sending his love and support to Horgan and his family.

"I know these two things, John is a fighter and all British Columbians are pulling for him to make a speedy recovery."

The Conservative Party of B.C. also posted that its teams sends best wishes to Horgan.

"We hope to see him return to good health soon."

B.C. United leader John Falcon said his thoughts are with Horgan and his wife Ellie during this difficult time.

"I want to wish him a speedy and complete recovery in this fight against cancer."

Horgan left B.C. politics in March 2023, after announcing months prior that he would be stepping down ahead of the 2024 provincial election. He was first elected as MLA for his riding of Langford-Juan de Fuca in 2005 and was re-elected four consecutive times.

The day after leaving provincial politics, Horgan entered the coal industry. He was announced as the newest board member of a Teck Resources spinoff company, called Elk Valley Resources.

That move sparked mixed reviews from environmentalists and his former political colleagues.

More to come.