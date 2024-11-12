BREAKING: Former B.C. premier John Horgan dies aged 65

Horgan announced he was on leave in June after being diagnosed with thyroid cancer

Former B.C. Premier John Horgan, who guided New Democrats to power after 16 years in the political wilderness and British Columbians through the COVID-19 pandemic with plain, clear language, died Tuesday morning (Nov. 12) in Victoria after his third bout with cancer.

Horgan, who had most recently been serving as Canada's ambassador to Germany, was 65. He leaves behind his wife of 45 years, Ellie, and two adult sons, Evan and Nate.

Premier David Eby said in statement that his predecessor loved B.C. and British Columbians.

"His many accomplishments as premier will be felt for years and generations to come," Eby said. "His achievements are too numerous to mention, but he was a consequential premier at a critical time in our history. He encouraged all of us to strive to be our better selves."

Speaking to media later Tuesday, Eby called a Horgan "remarkable man, both in the history of this province and just who he was as a person."

Eby cited the passage of the Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act as one of Horgan's "countless" legislative achievements.

Horgan's family said in a statement that he died peacefully Tuesday morning at Victoria's Royal Jubilee Hospital.

"The well-being of British Columbia and everyone in it was everything to him," it read. "He was surrounded by family, friends and love in his final days. Ellie and the rest of John's family ask for privacy during this time of mourning."

That statement also included a touch of Horgan's own personality as it signed off by quoting the most famous line of Star Trek's Mr. Spock. "Live Long and Prosper." Horgan was a devout fan of the science-fiction franchise.

Geoff Meggs, who served as Horgan's chief of staff from 2017 until 2022, said he will remember Horgan as an optimist about B.C. and its people.

"I remember his cheery attitude for the most part and his determination to have fun while he was doing one of the toughest jobs there is, which is to be premier. He did a good job."

Meggs said Horgan provided leadership through a positive style that gave people the confidence that even very difficult problems could be solved with the right approach and right attitude.

"I think it was his confidence in people, working people, that they picked up right away. He had even more confidence in working people than they had in themselves."

Political allies and opponents alike paid tribute to Horgan as a person and as a politician.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in a statement that Horgan was a "firm believer" in the ideals of public service.

"He saw it as a privilege, as a way to help others and make our country better," Trudeau said. "At every opportunity he was given, he served Canadians with a tenacity, passion, and dedication that very few could match."

Trudeau specifically pointed to Horgan's role in guiding British Columbia during the COVID-19 pandemic, which overlapped with the destructive wildfire season and atmospheric river of 2021.

"He was an incredible leader and a dear friend — a pillar of our movement — who made life better for working people," Jagmeet Singh, federal NDP leader said on X. "John always put the needs of others first. I am heartbroken to lose him."

B.C. Greens Leader Sonia Furstenau said Horgan will be remembered as a leader who worked hard every day for the people of B.C. "John was steadfast in his belief that the government can work better to put people first," she said. "B.C. is a better place for having had him as Premier."

Former B.C. Liberal Kevin Falcon, who sparred on countless occasions with Horgan in the provincial legislature, said he is very sad to hear of Horgan's death.

"While we were political opposites, I did enjoy my personal rapport with him," Falcon said on X. "We enjoyed our legislative battles, but also our lighthearted jokes in the hallways. Our collective Irish heritage may have worked in our favour."

With this line, Falcon referenced Horgan's temper, which sometimes got the better of him. Eby referenced this part of Horgan's personality.

"Many of you will remember that he had a bit of temper from time to time," Eby said with a smile. "And if you hadn't been yelled at by John Horgan, than you hadn't truly worked with him. I truly worked with John Horgan."

But Eby also described a devoted husband and father.

"We all knew of his profound love for Ellie...he spoke so affectionately of her and their love was very present," he said. "Their two sons, Nate and Evan, they were his pride and joy. Family was a huge priority for John. The Horgan family shared John with British Columbia and now with his passing, we all grief along with the Horgan family."

Eby said government will Horgan's family and the office of protocol to announce the timing of services to mark Horgan's passing. British Columbians will have opportunities to offer their condolences and flags at the legislature will be at half-mast, he added.

UBC political scientist Stewart Prest said Horgan brought people together during a time of growing political polarization.

"He steered the province through a number of very tumultuous situations with a remarkable lack of scandals or sense of a greater crisis."

Prest said Horgan became leader of the NDP in 2014 when nobody wanted the job. Horgan then led his party to power in 2017 as the head of a minority government under a confidence-and-supply agreement that he negotiated with then B.C. Greens Leader Andrew Weaver.

Horgan then propelled New Democrats to a majority government in October 2020 after cancelling the confidence-and-supply with the B.C. Greens.

Horgan first became an MLA in 2005, when he won the riding of Langford-Juan de Fuca on Vancouver Island in Greater Victoria. Prest said Horgan was able to speak for people who were living outside Metro Vancouver in an understandable language. Horgan was also willing to acknowledge and shoulder mistakes such as his abandoned plans to renovate the Royal BC Museum.

Prest said Horgan communicated a sense of authenticity and integrity.

"I think people came to believe that he was there because he thought it was the right thing to do and that he was trying to do what he thought was the right thing and he did it in a way that I think lessened divisions in the province," Prest said.

Eby referenced this aspect of Horgan's legacy.

"For many British Columbians, he made them think differently about politics and about politicians," he said. "He was accessible, he was fun and funny and he was called Premier Dad and rightly so."

But if Horgan helped to re-shape the political culture of British Columbia, he also experienced personal setbacks, key among them a throat cancer diagnosis in April 2021. (He had received a bladder cancer diagnosis in 2008). Horgan stayed on as premier, while undergoing treatment. But on June. 28, 2022, he announced that he would not be running in the 2024 provincial election in making way for a new leader, current Premier David Eby.

Horgan said he came to the decision after taking some time away and walking along Otter Point near Sooke with his wife Ellie. As the two watched a pair of otters playing in the water, Horgan came to the realization that “more play and less work” was a good idea.

“I’m looking forward to just being me again," he said. "Talking to people, not as the Premier of British Columbian, but just John.”

Horgan's final speech in the provincial legislature came in February 2023. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau then appointed Horgan as ambassador to Germany in November 2023 with Horgan presenting his credentials in December 2023. But Horgan's stay in Germany was short-lived when he received a diagnosis of thyroid cancer in June 2024.