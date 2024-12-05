Former B.C. student's Taylor Swift book becomes New York Times bestseller

Book on Swift's fashion comes after more than a decade of running a blog

A university graduate from Surrey is now a New York Times bestselling author for her book showcasing how Taylor Swift never goes out of style.

“I’ve been a fan of Taylor’s since 2006,” said Arah Chapelle, author of Taylor Swift Style: Fashion Through the Eras, in a press release from Kwantlen Polytechnic University. “I wanted to create a space for fans who loved the intersection of Taylor’s artistry. Her storytelling is crystallized in both the lyrics of her songs and the outfits that she puts on her body.”

If there's one thing Chapelle knows all too well, it's evidently Taylor Swift and fashion.

Chapelle graduated from KPU with a bachelor of journalism. It was while Chapelle was a KPU student that the seed was planted for what would become a New York Times bestselling concept. The former Surrey student started a blog that still runs today, called Taylor Swift Style for "critically kind commentary" on the pop star's fashion.

Through Chapelle's analysis, she finds that Swift's personal style choices often have deeper meanings and intentions that can be seen beyond the outfits.

“Swift’s fashion and music work in tandem to communicate a message,” she said.

“We’re most familiar with her confessional, emotional songs about her life, but her style is the other half of that story — the visual half that iconifies every era and makes moments memorable.”

Long story short, the writer garnered an audience over the last 13 years of running her blog, finding community in the fandom space that could be seen much like a wonderland.

Chapelle is "grateful" and feels like the lucky one that her efforts have resonated with so many around the world.

"Cultivating a space on the internet that embraces complex conversation and diversity of opinion feels like finding a unicorn. My followers are individuals who feel unified by our shared passions and excited by our differences.”

Transforming her online blog posts into a printed book is where Chapelle's work has led her, also landing her on the coveted New York Times bestsellers list, which is in fact not a glitch.

Taylor Swift Style: Fashion Through the Eras features 200 pages of Swift's outfits and commentary through the many years of the star being in the public eye.

“In the ‘blank space’ — Taylor pun intended — left when asked what I wanted to be when I grew up, I would always write ‘author.’ Becoming a published author, and a bestselling one at that, is the definition of a dream coming true,” Chapelle said, also crediting her time at KPU for preparing her for where she is now.