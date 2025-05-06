 Skip to content
  1. Home
  2. News

Former B.C. teacher pleads guilty to sexual exploitation and luring

The offences took place between October 2022 and June 2023
Kelsey Yates
Kelsey Yates
14378260_web1_181017-PON-ponoka-rcmp_1
Black Press File Photo

A former teacher at Kootenay River Secondary School has pleaded guilty to two sex-related offences involving students.

Kianuko (Ki) Louie, 35, admitted to charges of sexual exploitation and internet luring during a court appearance in Creston on May 5. The offences stem from incidents during the 2022-23 school year.

Louie was initially charged in September 2023 with six offences – including sexual assault, possession of child pornography, extortion, and criminal harassment – following an RCMP investigation into allegations from two students.

The court has ordered a pre-sentence report with a Gladue component, which considers the unique circumstances of Indigenous individuals in the justice system. The report will offer sentencing recommendations, taking into account factors such as colonization and systemic barriers that may have played a role in the offence. A psychiatric report has also been requested.

Louie, a member of the Yaqan Nukiy (Lower Kootenay Band) community, played a prominent role in advocating for the school’s name change from Prince Charles Secondary in 2021. 

He will return to court on July 7 to schedule a date for sentencing.

Kelsey Yates

About the Author: Kelsey Yates

Kelsey Yates has had a lifelong passion for storytelling. Originally from Alberta, her career in journalism has spanned 10 years in many rural communities throughout Alberta and B.C. Now she calls the Kootenays home.
Read more

More News

Standardized modular housing designs announced for use across B.C.
Standardized modular housing designs announced for use across B.C.
Iconic Antique Barn in Chemainus closes
Iconic Antique Barn in Chemainus closes
Gear bags stolen from search volunteers in Chilliwack returned, say RCMP
Gear bags stolen from search volunteers in Chilliwack returned, say RCMP