Former B.C. teacher pleads guilty to sexual exploitation and luring

The offences took place between October 2022 and June 2023

A former teacher at Kootenay River Secondary School has pleaded guilty to two sex-related offences involving students.

Kianuko (Ki) Louie, 35, admitted to charges of sexual exploitation and internet luring during a court appearance in Creston on May 5. The offences stem from incidents during the 2022-23 school year.

Louie was initially charged in September 2023 with six offences – including sexual assault, possession of child pornography, extortion, and criminal harassment – following an RCMP investigation into allegations from two students.

The court has ordered a pre-sentence report with a Gladue component, which considers the unique circumstances of Indigenous individuals in the justice system. The report will offer sentencing recommendations, taking into account factors such as colonization and systemic barriers that may have played a role in the offence. A psychiatric report has also been requested.

Louie, a member of the Yaqan Nukiy (Lower Kootenay Band) community, played a prominent role in advocating for the school’s name change from Prince Charles Secondary in 2021.

He will return to court on July 7 to schedule a date for sentencing.