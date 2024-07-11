Former BC United leadership candidate Michael Lee won’t seek re-election

Lee will be taking job as chief strategy officer at UrbanLogiq, an artificial-intelligence company

British Columbia’s Opposition BC United is losing another elected member just ahead of the province’s fall election.

Michael Lee, a former party leadership candidate and the Vancouver-Langara representative in the legislature for the past seven years, says he’s heading back to the private sector and will not seek re-election on Oct. 19.

Lee says in a statement on social media he will take a job in October as the chief strategy officer at UrbanLogiq, an artificial-intelligence company.

Lee, who served as Opposition critic for the attorney general, transportation, and Indigenous relations, says he has great respect for BC United Leader Kevin Falcon and is grateful for their friendship.

BC United announced today community leader Jaime Stein will instead be the party’s candidate in Vancouver-Langara.

BC United has lost representatives Elenore Sturko and Lorne Doerkson, and candidate Chris Moore, to John Rustad’s B.C. Conservatives, while Ellis Ross and Mike de Jong plan to run for the federal Conservatives in the next general election.

READ ALSO: BC United Leader Falcon says new candidates reflect party’s ‘renewal’

READ ALSO: Ellis Ross leaves BC United to run for federal conservatives