A former nursing instructor at Camosun College is banned from nursing for at least the next four years for a series of inappropriate photos he took while on a field study trip abroad with his students. (File Photo)

Former Camosun College instructor barred from practising after photographing students in bathing suits

Stephen Bishop can’t apply for a nursing license for at least four years

A former Camosun College nursing instructor who took hundreds of photos of students in their bathing suits is no longer legally permitted to practice nursing in B.C.

Stephen Bishop was hired by Camosun College in 1999 and was an instructor and department chair at the college when he chaperoned a five-week field study trip to the Philippines with nursing students in spring 2016. According to a media release from the B.C. College of Nursing Professionals (BCCNP), Bishop took hundreds of pictures of his students “in their bathing suits while they were swimming or sunbathing, and/or when they may have been unaware that they were being photographed.”

He also made inappropriate comments to and about the students.

READ ALSO: Former GNS teacher investigated for intimate texts won’t teach again in B.C.

READ ALSO: B.C. music teacher suspended after telling student to kill himself

Student complaints led to an internal Camosun-led investigation and Bishop’s resignation from the school in December 2016.

“The well being and safety of students at Camosun College is taken very seriously,” said Rodney Porter, executive director of communications for Camosun College.

Bishop did not renew his nursing registration that year and according to BCCNP, hasn’t practised since.

A consent agreement with BCCNP, approved June 19, includes an agreement with Bishop that he won’t apply for reinstatement of registration for at least four years – and if he does, he will have to meet requirements for character, competence and fitness to practice, following specified court work.

The BCCNP said it’s satisfied the measures will protect the public.


nina.grossman@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Family pet killed by raccoons in B.C. park

Just Posted

Greater Victoria teams juiced for lemonade stand competition

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Victoria hosts battle of The Big Squeeze! on Aug. 23, 24

Saanich association makes donation to historical building

Collage recognizes history of Royal Oak School House

Could a vintage Apple product be in your drawer?

Apple provides extensive list of some of their oldest products and more recent devices

Dead 14-inch invasive American bullfrog concerns Metchosin resident

American bullfrog a threat to local species, expert says

Kids bored already? Check out the CRD’s nature walks for a squawkin’ good time

Herons, story time and nature walks on offer this July

WATCH: Mom thrilled after abducted Saanich toddler located in Europe three years later

It’s been three years since Lauren Etchells left Canada with 19-month-old Kaydance

POLL: Should there be more enforcement of helmet laws for cyclists?

You see them everywhere: cyclists riding across Greater Victoria’s streets and trails,… Continue reading

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of July 2

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Family pet killed by raccoons in B.C. park

City of Trail posts warning signs after dog mauled and eaten on morning walk

Alberta to hold $2.5M inquiry into how oil and gas opponents are funded

Premier says inquiry will determine if any laws have been broken and recommend appropriate action

Three more earthquakes recorded off B.C.

No tsunami or damage reported after the aftershocks in near Bella Bella, Port Hardy and Haida Gwaii

Northern B.C. federal Conservative candidate under fire for human skull gift

Party says they stand behind Claire Rattée 100 per cent

BC SPCA launches #NoHotPets campaign this summer

Many dog owners don’t know how deadly hot cars can be, SPCA stated

Anti-abortion film screening cancelled after B.C. theatre receives threats

Shuswap Pro-Life Society supports decision, will pursue private screening of movie Unplanned

Most Read