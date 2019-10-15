Former child care worker charged with Saanich sexual assault pleads guilty

Saanich Police arrested Jesse Doig on May 7, charged in connection with a sexual assault in the 3,900 block of Wolf Street on March 17, 2019. (Facebook)

A 23-year-old man charged with breaking into a Saanich townhouse in the middle of the night and sexually assaulting a woman at knife-point back in March, has pleaded guilty to two out of three charges.

On Sept. 11, Jesse Doig pleaded guilty to one count of sexual assault with a weapon and one count of breaking and entering. He was also facing a forcible confinement charge, but it was dropped by the Crown. Doig’s next court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 6 for a psychiatric exam and report.

On March 17, at around 2 a.m., Doig allegedly entered an unlocked home in the 3900-block of Wolf Street and sexually assaulted a 22-year-old woman, who was visiting friends at the University of Victoria.

Doig, who was arrested and charged with the crime on May 7, has remained in custody since.

Doig was employed at The Cridge Centre for the Family for three years until his May 7 arrest. According to Shelley Morris, CEO of The Cridge Centre, Doig worked in the preschool program in the mornings and the after school program in the afternoons.

In an interview with Black Press Media in May, she called Doig a ‘fine employee,’ adding he was respected by his colleagues and well liked by the children.