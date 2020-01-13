Former child care worker sentenced to two years in jail for sexual assault

Jesse Doig was arrested in May and has remained in custody since

Jesse Doig will spend two years less a day in jail for sexual assault and breaking and entering. (Facebook)

A former Saanich child care worker has been sentenced to two years in jail for breaking into a home and sexually assaulting a 22-year-old woman at knifepoint in March of 2019.

Jesse Doig was sentenced on Dec. 17, 2019, to two years less a day and three years probation in relation to one count of sexual assault with a weapon and one count of breaking and entering. His sentence will run concurrently.

The 23 year old is also prohibited from possessing firearms for 10 years.

On Sept. 11, 2019, Doig pleaded guilty to both charges. He was also facing a third charge of forcible confinement, but it was dropped by the Crown.

On March 17, 2019, at around 2 a.m., Doig entered an unlocked home in the 3900-block of Wolf Street and sexually assaulted a woman who was visiting friends at the University of Victoria.

Doig was arrested and charged with the crime on May 7, 2019, and has been in custody since.

Doig was employed at The Cridge Centre for the Family for three years until his arrest.



