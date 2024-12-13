Former Chilliwack MLA Dan Coulter, 49, dies in hospital

'Dan Coulter was smart, funny, thoughtful and honest. But above all things, he was kind.'

Dan Coulter, the former MLA for Chilliwack and NDP cabinet minister, has died at age 49.

It was announced on Dec. 6 that he'd been rushed to Chilliwack General Hospital after suffering a "serious medical emergency."

"It is with heavy hearts that we acknowledge the loss of Dan Coulter, a devoted advocate for the people of British Columbia, a passionate voice for inclusivity and justice, and a cherished member of the B.C. NDP family," according to the release on Friday (Dec. 13) issued by NDP party representatives Heather Stoutenberg, and Aaron Sumexheltza.

"To those of us who knew him, Dan was so much more than a colleague — he was a friend and a mentor," said the release. "He was smart, funny, thoughtful and honest. But above all things, he was kind.

"On behalf of the BC NDP, we extend our deepest condolences to Dan’s family, friends, and everyone who had the privilege of knowing and working with him. He was the very best of us," said Stoutenberg.

As past Chilliwack School Board chair, and later as the MLA for Chilliwack, and the Parliamentary Secretary for Accessibility, Coulter "always championed the underdog," the release said.

"He worked tirelessly to ensure that everyone, regardless of their abilities or circumstances could participate fully in our communities and share in the opportunities of a fairer B.C."

Coulter was first elected to the BC Legislature in 2020, where he served as Minister of State for Infrastructure and Transit. He threw his hat in the ring for re-election in 2024 in the riding of Chilliwack-North, but lost to Conservative Heather Maahs.

Coulter was formerly a school trustee and chair of the Chilliwack Board of Education. He was first elected trustee in a byelection in 2013, and then re-elected in 2014. Coulter also served as former president of CUPE 3787.

He had recently been appointed as the provincial director for the BC NDP.

A millwright by training, Coulter suffered severe injuries in a devastating workplace accident in 1999.

Coulter said in his 2024 re-election campaign that he “believes people have the right to rewarding jobs and safe working conditions so they can build good lives in the communities they love."

His priorities were zeroed in on health and housing as well as schools and transit.

“Chilliwack is growing at an unprecedented rate and people here need more housing, schools, transportation options and health care services,” said Coulter in his bid for re-election in 2024. “I will work tirelessly to make Chilliwack an even better place to raise your family."

Coulter's fellow former MLA, Kelli Paddon, made a statement about the loss of Coulter.

"So many in Chilliwack and across B.C. have been impacted by his work and advocacy, and I know his legacy and memory will live on with everyone who called him friend," Paddon wrote. "My thoughts are with his family right now, as well as with the many who loved him.

"Dan will be remembered by so many friends, colleagues, and constituents for his work, his sense of humour, and his commitment to community. I am so grateful for our time working together for this place we love. I will miss his quick smile and easy laugh, our enthusiastic and energetic conversations, and his passion for our community. Goodbye has come much too soon. Rest well, my friend," Paddon concluded.

A private service will be held on Saturday, Dec. 14. The family had requested full privacy.

A public service will be held in Chilliwack on January 11. Instead of flowers, the family has asked for donations to the Chilliwack Restorative Justice and Youth Advocacy Association, Chilliwack Bowls of Hope Society, and the BC SPCA.