Former Chilliwack MLA, incoming NDP director suffers 'serious medical emergency'

Coulter served one term in Victoria between 2020 and 2024

Dan Coulter, former MLA for Chilliwack and incoming provincial director for the B.C. NDP, is currently receiving medical care after experiencing a serious medical emergency.

Heather Stoutenberg, provincial director, made the announcement in a statement issued Friday, Dec. 6.

"We have learned that Dan Coulter has experienced a serious medical emergency and is currently in hospital," Stoutenberg said in the statement. "We’re asking everyone to keep Dan in their thoughts and send him love and support."

Stoutenberg added that Coulter is asking for privacy as many are travelling from afar to be with him.

"We do not have further information at this time," she said. "To the larger BC NDP family that has been through a lot lately, I’m encouraging everyone to take care of yourselves and each other."

Voters in Chilliwack elected Coulter in 2020. During his time in Victoria, he served as Minister of State for Infrastructure and Transit. He ran for re-election in 2024 in the riding of Chilliwack-North, but lost to Conservative Heather Maahs.

A former trustee and acting chair of the Chilliwack Board of Education, Coulter also served as former president of CUPE 3787. A millwright, Coulter suffered severe injuries in a workplace accident in 1999, according to his biography posted on the Legislative Assembly's website.

Friday's announcement concerning Coulter's medical emergency comes after B.C.'s Minister for Children and Family Development Grace Lore (Victoria-Beacon Hill) temporarily stepped down from her role after receiving a diagnosis of colorectal cancer.

"This diagnosis was very sudden, and I am working with medical professionals to address this head on, right away," she said in a statement. She added that her file requires "the full attention of someone to make the changes we need because kids need us to get it right."

Jodie Wickens (Coquitlam-Burke Mountain) will step into Lore's role on a temporary basis.

"Grace has persevered through immense personal family challenges in recent years, including the illness of her young son," Premier David Eby said Thursday. "She is an inspiration to me and to people right across the province. I know that her family, Rob, Eve and Asher will be wrapping her with love during this time."

In 2021, Asher Lore had received a diagnosis of brain cancer, only in the words of Eby to come through "stronger than ever" who acknowledged that the family had been through a lot.

"He's an amazing kid and Grace is going to come through this stronger than ever, but it is a hugely stressful time for them and for our colleague, and we're just sending our love to the family right now," he said.

B.C. Greens Leader Sonia Frusteneau, who ran against Lore in the recent provincial election, also sent her well wishes.

"I want to extend my sincere support to Grace Lore as she faces this difficult and worrisome diagnosis,” Furstenau said. “We are all thinking of Grace and her family during this time, and we send our best wishes for her treatment and recovery. We look forward to seeing her back to full health.”

-with files from Canadian Press and Olivier Laurin.