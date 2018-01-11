Former Dunsmuir Lodge to become mental health and addiction facility

Building will have capacity of up to 99 patients

The former Dunsmuir Lodge site in North Saanich will officially become a new mental health and addiction treatment facility.

The expected sale of the Lodge, formerly owned by the University of Victoria, was confirmed on Thursday by Homewood Health.

The new facility will reopen in the fall of 2018 and will employ approximately 80 full-time employees, including psychiatrists, addiction physicians, psychologists, nurses, occupational therapists, social workers and recreational therapists.

Homewood announced the 28-acre lodge and surrounding property will have a capacity of up to 99 beds.

“The completion of the purchase from the University of Victoria is a major milestone on our way to restoring the building and property as well as bringing new mental health and addiction treatment options to British Columbia,” Jagoda Pike, President and CEO of Homewood Health said. “It’s been exciting to be part of a transaction that facilitates the purchase of the adjacent 72 acres by the Pauquachin First Nation from the University of Victoria and to develop a plan that positively impacts the community,” Pike said. “We look forward to welcoming clients in 2018.”

Part of the plan is to run the facility in collaboration with the Pauquachin First Nation and other Saanich First Nation communities, said Homewood’s release.

The Dunsmuir Lodge facility will be renamed to reflect the historical and spiritual significance of the site and mountain on which it is located.