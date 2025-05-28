Former Interior Health top doc convicted of child sex crime gets full parole

Albert de Villiers was granted full parole less than two years into his five and a half year sentence

The former chief medical officer for Interior Health who was convicted of sexually abusing a child has been granted full parole, less than two years into his five and a half year sentence.

Albert de Villiers, 56, was convicted in February 2023 of sexual interference of a child following a three-day trial in January of that year. The offences took place while de Villiers was working as the lead medical officer in northern Alberta between 2017 and 2020.

De Villiers was serving as Interior Health's chief doctor when he was arrested in Kelowna in June 2021, after the then 10-year-old child reported the abuse to their parents.

According to Parole Board of Canada documents from the April 2025 decision, there had been several instances of sexual assault of the child, who de Villiers had groomed by engaging in private conversations on the phone and sending inappropriate videos. The Parole Board said an assessment of serious harm was met.

De Villiers received a five and a half year jail sentence in June 2023. He spent just 16 months behind bars before being granted day parole in October 2024, which allowed him to move into a halfway home.

De Villier's six months at the halfway home included "numerous" weekend passes to visit his family's home, where he was able to rebuild his relationship with his wife and sons, according to the Parole Board decision.

The Parole Board says de Villier was a minimum-security offender who was assessed as a low risk to public safety. A psychologist found de Villiers's risk to reoffend was "generally very low" in an August 2024 assessment.

The documents note de Villiers completed a sex offender program while in custody and had no reported concerns about his behaviour while in jail or on day parole.

The place in which de Villiers has chosen to reside on full parole was redacted in the Parole Board documents.

"The Board does not lose sight of the nature or gravity of the index offence where you committed sexual offences against an underage ... victim over a period of time resulting in serious harm. You did not consider the consequences of your actions and focused only on your own sexual gratification," the Board's decision states.

"With that said, you have no prior criminal history and have otherwise lived a pro-social life with positive family and a good reputation in the community. You completed bail with no concerns and your time in custody was without issue. You sought counselling while on bail and over time your family has come to terms with your offences, albeit holding you accountable for your actions. You have worked hard to rebuild their trust and support."

The Board found that overall, de Villiers has used his time in custody and on day parole "as it was intended."

De Villiers' parole conditions include having no contact with the victim or with other male children under 16, staying away from areas where children congregate, possessing no more than one phone without written permission and allowing a parole supervisor to monitor his phone use, and having no access to pornography.

De Villiers was initially charged with one count of sexual assault in addition to the count of sexual interference with a minor, but the charge of sexual assault was stayed as it was deemed to be too similar to the charge of sexual interference.

Following his arrest, Interior Health placed de Villiers on administrative duties, but he continued to draw a salary and benefits until he was found guilty and terminated on Feb. 7, 2023. According to public records, de Villiers was paid $356,738 for the 2021-22 fiscal year and $346,536 for the 2022-23 fiscal year.

Last week, de Villiers surrendered his medical licence with the College of Physicians and Surgeons of B.C. and agreed to never reapply to practice medicine.

— With files from Jacqueline Gelineau and Kevin Sabo