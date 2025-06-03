Former Island MLA Stilwell elected vice-president of Canadian Paralympic Committee

4-time Paralympian and advocate brings diverse expertise to role

Paralympic champion and former Parksville-Qualicum MLA Michelle Stilwell has been elected vice-president of the Canadian Paralympic Committee (CPC) following the first meeting of its recently elected board of directors.

According to a press release, the decorated four-time Paralympian and tireless advocate brings diverse expertise to the role and a unique perspective on the power of sport to drive social impact, national unity and systemic change.

On the field of play, Stilwell achieved the rare feat of winning gold medals in two different sports – wheelchair basketball and Para athletics. She ultimately captured seven Paralympic podiums, including six gold, in her impressive career. Off the field of play, Stilwell served as a Member of the Legislative Assembly in British Columbia and as Minister of Social Development and Social Innovation, bringing deep insight into public policy and advocacy.

“I’m honoured and grateful for the trust placed in me by my colleagues to serve in the capacity of vice-president,” said Stilwell. “Now, more than ever, we must position Paralympic sport not only as elite competition, but as a catalyst for inclusion, health, and national pride. Sport isn’t a ‘nice-to-have.’ It’s a nation-building force.

“I’ve seen first-hand the passion and integrity that drives our movement forward. As vice-president, one of my priorities will be to help foster new allies – across government, the private sector, and community leaders – who understand that investing in Paralympic sport is investing in the future of this country.

“While we have world-class athletes, staff, and partners, we also have work to do. I believe, together, we can elevate our voice, sharpen our strategy, and strengthen our impact.”

​Stilwell has been a member of the CPC’s Board of Directors since 2022 and has just commenced a new four-year term through 2029. She will lead the CPC alongside president Marc-André Fabien, who was re-elected in April.



“Michelle brings a powerful and rare combination of experience – as a Paralympic champion, Cabinet Minister, and lifelong advocate for inclusion and accessibility. We are thrilled to welcome her as vice-president of the Board,” said Fabien. “Her leadership at the highest levels of both sport and government will be invaluable as we continue to strengthen our impact, elevate athlete representation, and build a more inclusive and vibrant Paralympic sport system across the country.”



For more information on the CPC’s board of directors, visit: Paralympic.ca/about/leadership/board-of-directors.