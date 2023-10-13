Former Island MLA to be inducted into Canadian Disability Hall of Fame

Ceremony for Stilwell, ex-PM Harper in Toronto on Oct. 13

Four-time Paralympian Michelle Stilwell is one of the three new inductees into the Canadian Disability Hall of Fame.

The Parksville resident will be honoured along with wheelchair basketball player Chantal Benoit and former Prime Minister Stephen Harper (builder category) at the 30th Annual Canadian Disability Hall of Fame Induction Luncheon at the Fairmont Royal York Hotel in Toronto on Friday, Oct. 13.

The event will be broadcast live nationwide beginning at 9 a.m. Pacific time on AMI-audio, hosted by Andy Frank and Jacob Shymanski. Listeners can tune in via local television providers and live streaming. The Canadian Disability Hall of Fame was founded in 1994 by the Canadian Foundation for Physically Disabled Persons (CFPDP).

“People with disabilities are making substantial and meaningful contributions across Canada on a daily basis. Furthermore, there are individuals who have made remarkable contributions to enhance the quality of life for people with disabilities, raise awareness or increase opportunities,” said David Crombie, chair of the Canadian Disability Hall of Fame. “Our 2023 inductees are contributing to that distinguished history of accomplishments.”

Stilwell, now retired from sport, has won seven Paralympic medals, 10 world championship titles, holds a number of world records and is the only female athlete to have won gold medals in two separate summer sport event. She is a former MLA for Parksville-Qualicum.

Inductees to the Canadian Disability Hall of Fame are chosen independently each year by a selection board from a group of highly accomplished nominees. The 2023 inductees join a prominent group of 123 past inductees recognized for their exceptional personal and professional achievements over three decades.

— NEWS Staff