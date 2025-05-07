Former judge appointed as commissioner in B.C.'s event safety review

11 people, at least 2 dozen injured at Lapu Lapu Day event, a street festival in Vancouver

Retired B.C. Supreme Court judge Chris Hinkson will be leading an independent commission into public event safety in the province.

Premier David Eby, during a media availability in Victoria Wednesday (May 7), said the province has appointed Hinkson as the commissioner for the independent review following the deadly SUV attack at the Lapu Lapu Day festival in Vancouver on April 26.

Eby promised the commission in the days after the attack that killed 11 people and injured at least two dozen more. He said there is a group of people looking for answers, advice and information for anyone planning a public event this summer.

"What do we need to do? How do we plan for this? We can't wait to get those answers," Eby said on April 29.

Hinkson, who retired in 2024 after serving as chief justice of the B.C. Supreme Court since 2013, is expected to report back to the provincial government with his findings by June 30. He will be looking into measures and best practices that are applicable and can be used by community event organizers across the province to maximize safety.

Asked if the commission and its report will be done in time for future events this summer, the premier said that if Hinkson has recommendations before then, he's been encouraged to share those.

"There are events that are happening between now and June 30. One of the significant ones is Pinoy fest that is taking place in Burnaby," Eby said, adding he's been in touch with organizers. "They're going to go ahead with a positiv and an inspiring message."

Eby said the terms of reference for the commission will be released Wednesday.