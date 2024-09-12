Former Kelowna-Mission MLA candidate suing B.C. Conservatives

Alexandra Wright is suing the Conservative Party of B.C. for more than $800,000

A former candidate for the Conservative Party of B.C. in the Kelowna-Mission has filed a lawsuit against the party, claiming she was unjustly terminated.

Alexandra Wright, who won the nomination for Conservative candidacy in the riding in February 2024, was told on August 8, that she was being removed from the party.

Wright was subsequently replaced by Gavin Dew, on Aug. 8, a Vancouver business person and former leadership candidate for the B.C. Liberals (the party now known as BC United).

On Sept. 11, the former candidate, who is also a lawyer, filed a lawsuit against the party in the Supreme Court of British Columbia, requesting relief for the damages incurred due to the termination. The suit lists financial damages totalling more than $800,000 and harm caused by "defamatory words" used by the party. The suit also demands an injunction be granted to reinstate Wright as the party's Kelowna-Mission candidate.

Termination

The suit states that when Wright was removed from the party in August, she was told by Angelo Isidorou, a member of the CPBC, that the decision was made due to "conduct" violations surrounding “discipline,” “performance concerns," worry that she may not be able to win, and upset from the fruit packing industry.

"Isidorou did not provide any examples of the alleged conduct or performance issues, but stated several times that the 'fruit packing industry' was a significant factor," reads the suit.

Sandher Fruit Packing

In the weeks leading up to Wright's termination, the tree fruit industry in B.C. faced significant challenges regarding the storage of produce after BC Tree Fruits, a co-op with more than 300 member growers declared bankruptcy and closed its doors.

Wright has been a vocal critic of a large Kelowna-based farm and fruit packing and storage company called Sandher Fruit Packers. The packing house is located near her home and has been subject to several fines and warnings for improper wastewater discharge that seeped into neighbouring fields.

The packing house has received multiple environmental regulatory and WorkSafe violations since 2018.

The suit says that days before the termination, Wright learned Conservative Party Leader John Rustad, would be visiting the Sandher farm, "to discuss the BC Tree Fruit bankruptcy situation." Wright was allegedly told by the CPBC that she should not attend the event because of her previous concerns with the packing facility. Wright then told the CPBC that she was "very concerned about the optics" of the meeting between the Sandher family and Rustad.

Sandher Fruit Packing is currently operating in compliance with all environmental regulations but does not have a wastewater disposal permit, due to its past violations and Wright has publicly opposed the reissuing of the permit.

Online statement from Conservative Party of B.C. and "defamation"

Days later, after she was removed from the party, the CPBC issued a public statement but did not mention any concerns regarding the fruit industry. The statement said the decision was made for "various factors related to campaign performance and conduct" and that she was "not performing as a candidate."

The suit claims that the allegations made by the party regarding her performance are defamatory and wholly unfounded. It states that in addition to completing all campaign obligations, including fundraising, social media door-knocking and attending public events, Wright had asked the CPBC for additional advice, guidance and support.

Additionally, the suit claims that the online statement issued after Wright's termination contravenes the Party's Code of Conduct, which says members should not publicly criticize other members.

$20,000 offer to change ridings

About one month before being terminated, Wright met with Rustad, and he allegedly assured her that he was "confident she would win her candidacy in the Kelowna-Mission riding," says the suit.

Also during the meeting with Rustad, Wright was offered $20,000 in campaign support if she were to relocate and run in Vernon – as the Party was having difficulty finding a representative in that riding. She declined the offer and continued her candidacy in Kelowna until she was terminated.

The suit claims the Conservative Party has not explained to Wright "why a candidate who was allegedly failing to perform satisfactorily would be offered a substantial amount of money to relocate to a different riding."

Allegations of gender inequity within the Conservative Party of B.C.

The civil suit also notes that Wright is not the only candidate to have been kicked out of the party in August, and points out that the majority of the people who have been recently replaced are women or people of colour. Currently, men make up 73 per-cent of the B.C. Conservative Party's current candidates.

While Wright concedes that she has been a vocal critic of Sandher Fruit Packing, she says that CPBC has yet to terminate or make public statements about any of the party's male candidates after they reportedly made "controversial comments" online.

"Over the past few months, CPBC has terminated several female candidates after they have made controversial statements online ... To note is that CPBC has not terminated any male candidate for making any controversial comments online," reads the suit.

The court document specifically makes reference to instances where Wright's former colleagues have made online statements on abortion, 2SLGBTQIA+ Pride festivals, American politics and their support of Donald Trump and have posed for photos in a manner that allegedly suggests support of white supremacy, without termination or statement from the CPBC.

Request for damages and reinstatement

Wright is requesting an award of punitive damages for what the suit calls the CPBC's "malicious and callous conduct."

She is asking for payment for damages incurred during her time as a candidate, and for the future financial harm the termination may cause in the future.

She is requesting compensation for $7,000 in campaign expenses, $2,900 in personal donations, $84,500 in compensation for the hours she spent campaigning, and $720,000 for the lost opportunity costs.

She is also seeking damages for distress and anxiety caused by the "defamatory" statements made by the CPBC regarding her performance as a candidate, claiming her personal and professional relationships have suffered "irreparable harm."

Wright is also requesting that all social media posts referencing alleged under-performance by the CPBC be removed.

The suit also seeks an injunction requiring Wright to be immediately reinstated as the Conservative candidate in the Kelowna-Mission riding.

The B.C. Conservative Party has yet to respond to the suit and none of these allegations have been proven in court.

Black Press has requested a statement from the Conservative Party of B.C. and did not receive a response by the time of publication.